Fiat leads Brazil for the fifth consecutive year, Strada tops the charts

Fiat’s dominance in the Brazilian market has strengthened for the fifth consecutive year, with figures that leave little room for competitors. More than 533,700 vehicles registered and a 20.9 percent market share have secured the brand a lead of nearly 95,000 units over its closest rival. This milestone comes on the eve of an important symbolic anniversary, as Fiat will celebrate 50 years of presence in the South American country in 2026.

Once again, the Fiat Strada stands as the best-selling model overall. For the fifth year in a row, it has confirmed its position as the undisputed market leader across all categories, from pickup trucks to light commercial vehicles. With nearly 143,000 units delivered and a 5.6 percent share of the entire market, the pickup represents the cornerstone of a winning strategy built around a diversified product lineup. The broader pickup range, which also includes the Toro and Titano, reached almost 201,500 units and captured 42.1 percent of the segment. Meanwhile, the Argo and Mobi hatchbacks accounted for more than 175,000 registrations, with a strong increase in segment market share, rising from 23.2 percent to 28.4 percent in just one year.

The brand’s leadership also extends to the light commercial vehicle sector. Here, the Fiorino has retained the top spot for twelve consecutive years, supported by the Scudo, which has led its segment since its debut in 2022. Together with the Ducato, these three vans recorded over 28,000 units and achieved a 34.8 percent share of the category.

Moreover, the introduction of the hybrid Pulse and Fastback SUVs has allowed Fiat to conquer yet another segment. Combined sales reached around 42,000 units, giving the brand a 24.3 percent share of the SUV segment. This result highlights Fiat’s ability to anticipate market demand, particularly in the early stages of electrification.

Federico Battaglia, Head of Fiat and Abarth Brands for South America, emphasizes that these achievements stem from a complete product portfolio carefully tailored to local needs. Looking ahead, the challenge will be to preserve this leadership through an ambitious renewal plan that includes the launch of one entirely new model every year through 2030. Five all-new products aim to consolidate the dominance built in recent years while guiding Fiat toward its 50th anniversary in Brazil with renewed competitive strength.