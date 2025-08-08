Fiat Strada, Toro, and Pulse Abarth are the winners of the Best Buy 2025

Leaders among pickup trucks, Strada Endurance and Toro Freedom were highlighted in the awards . Pulse Abarth was the big winner in the category “Sports cars up to 350 hp.”

Best Buy 2025 Awards: Fiat with its models wins in three categories

A market leader for the past five years, Fiat was honored at the Best Buy 2025 Awards, sponsored by Quatro Rodas magazine, confirming the brand’s ability to offer products that meet the needs of the Brazilian market. This year, the brand distinguished itself in three categories.

In the “Light and Intermediate Pickups up to R$150,000” category, the big winner was the Fiat Strada, which has been the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for the past four years and has already sold more than 75,000 units in 2025 alone. The model stood out with the 1.3 Endurance version, which offers high performance, efficiency, comfort and technology.

In the category “Light and intermediate pickup trucks over R$150,000,” the winner was the Fiat Toro Freedom. Produced in the Stellantis Automotive plant in Goiana, Pernambuco, the model is the best-selling in its category and boasts a striking visual identity, including a full LED lighting system, alloy wheels up to 18 inches and electrically adjustable leather seats.

The Pulse Abarth, recognized for its unique design, technology and high performance, won the “Sport up to 350 hp” category. In the recently introduced model year 2026, the Pulse Abarth features a new design, panoramic roof, electric sports seats and exclusive 18-inch wheels, making it more modern and impressive. Equipped with a Turbo 270 engine, it delivers 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds.

Produced by Quatro Rodas magazine, the Best Buy guide is one of the biggest awards in the automotive market, evaluating virtually every vehicle available in the Brazilian market to elect champions in 31 categories.