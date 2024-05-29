Fiat Strada: the pickup undergoes price increases across the entire range

After making changes to the 2025 range of Fiat Pulse and Fastback models, Fiat in Brazil has also decided to modify the price list of its popular pickup truck, the Fiat Strada. In the 2025 lineup, all versions of the vehicle will be available at dealerships with updated prices and additions that can reach up to R$ 2,000. The new prices are already visible on the online configurator on the brand’s website.

Prices increase for the Fiat Strada range in Brazil

The Fiat Strada Endurance Cabine Plus 1.3 MT, the base version of the model, will now have a starting price of R$ 103,990, up from the previous R$ 103,490, with an increase of R$ 500. The Freedom Cabine Plus 1.3 MT variant will go from R$ 110,590 to R$ 110,990, also with an increase of R$ 500. Finally, the Freedom Double Cabin 1.3 MT will rise from R$ 116,490 to R$ 118,490, with an increase of R$ 2,000.

The Fiat Strada Volcano Double Cabin 1.3 MT has been updated from R$ 118,990 to R$ 119,990, registering an increase of R$ 1,000. The Volcano Double Cab 1.3 CVT version now has a price of R$ 125,990, up from the previous R$ 124,990, with an increase of R$ 1,000. Finally, the top-of-the-range Ranch Double Cabin 1.0 Turbo CVT and Ultra Double Cabin 1.0 Turbo CVT versions are now available at R$ 137,990, with an increase of R$ 1,000 compared to the previous R$ 136,990.

Under the hood, the Endurance, Freedom, and Volcano versions are equipped with a 1.3 Firefly engine that delivers 109 HP, available with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The Ranch and Ultra models, on the other hand, feature a 1.0 T200 turbo engine that delivers up to 130 HP. In both cases, the transmission is automatic, a CVT type with a 7-speed simulation. Still talking about the Brazilian market, the new Fiat Titano is not achieving the expected sales in recent months.