Fiat Strada smashes monthly production record in Brazil

Monthly production of the Fiat Strada reached 19,261 units in June at Stellantis’ Betim plant in Brazil. The result marks the highest figure in the model’s history and surpasses the previous record of 18,287 vehicles set in September 2025. Production growth is therefore keeping pace with demand.

The new record does not represent an isolated event, but reflects steady demand for a vehicle capable of handling very different roles. Customers choose the Strada as a professional work tool, but also as a family vehicle for everyday use and leisure. This dual identity has broadened its audience without sacrificing the practicality of the original concept.

Fiat Strada breaks production record with more than 19,000 units built in one month

Sales results confirm the trend. By the end of 2025, the Strada had reached 156,786 sales across South America, more than any other vehicle in the region. It has also led the Brazilian market for five consecutive years and recorded more than 83,000 new registrations during 2026.

The available configurations help explain its versatility. The single-cab version offers a maximum payload of 720 kg and 1,354 liters of cargo capacity, while the double-cab model provides 650 kg and 844 liters respectively. Fiat quotes a towing capacity of 400 kg for every version.

The story began in 1998 with a compact pickup designed primarily for work. One year later, Fiat added an extended-cab version. A double-cab configuration followed in 2009, while the arrival of a third door in 2013 made access to the rear section of the cabin easier.

The generational change introduced in 2020 brought greater comfort, more refined interiors, and modern equipment, helping transform public perception of the Strada. In 2021, Fiat added a CVT automatic transmission, a first for its segment in Brazil at the time. The lineup received a turbo flex-fuel engine, several design updates, and the more comprehensively equipped Ultra trim in 2024.

Federico Battaglia, head of the Fiat and Abarth brands in South America, linked the latest record to customer confidence and the work of the Betim team. From the Brazilian plant, Fiat also exports the Strada to Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, confirming the strength of a formula developed over time: compact dimensions, durability, and the ability to move easily between professional duties and everyday life.