Fiat Strada: here are the secrets behind its success

Fiat Strada was the best-selling car in Brazil in 2021, 2022, and 2023. In 2024, Fiat‘s compact pickup is once again in contention for the title of the best-selling vehicle overall in South America’s largest car market. This year, however, the Italian automaker’s model must compete with the Volkswagen Polo, which is experiencing a great moment, making it a head-to-head race until the end of the year.

Here are the key factors that have contributed to Fiat Strada’s great success

Many people, especially in Europe where the future generation of Fiat Strada could arrive, wonder about the secrets behind this model’s success. First and foremost, its design has undoubtedly played a significant role in its success. Its four-door style stands out from traditional compact pickups, reminiscent of the Fiat Toro design, a successful model in Fiat’s mid-range lineup. In the turbo Ranch and Ultra versions, the front has been renewed to give the Fiat Strada a sportier look, characterized by distinctive bumpers and grilles.

The diamond-cut wheels and mixed-use tires contribute significantly to its appeal, perfect for those seeking a compact pickup with an emotional touch. Inside, the finishes are simple, and the dashboard is very similar to that of the Mobi, enhanced with some more refined details in the upholstery. Considering the price range, it is overall well-balanced.

Another secret to its success is that it’s ideal for those looking for a work vehicle. The Fiat Strada offers a capacity of 844 liters in the double cab version and a spacious trunk suitable even for a family car. The payload capacity is 650 kg, making it suitable for carrying considerable loads. For those with more specific work needs, the single cab versions can hold up to 1,354 liters and transport a load of 720 kg. Supporting these capabilities is the rigid rear axle suspension, a more robust system appreciated by those who need greater durability.

Another point in its favor is that it’s a very practical model. The real strength is the double cab, now available in two, three, and four-door versions. This is a great advantage for those who love or need a small truck but don’t want to give up a family-friendly car. Although space in the rear is not exceptional, it can accommodate up to three people, offering more comfort compared to previous versions and its rival, the Volkswagen Saveiro, which only has two doors and less space.

A quality always appreciated by Fiat Strada owners is its mechanical robustness. Currently, the pickup is sold with a 107 HP naturally aspirated 1.3 engine in the more economical versions, accompanied by a manual transmission. Top-of-the-range versions, such as the Ultra, use a 130 HP 1.0 turbo flex engine, with a CVT automatic transmission with seven simulated gears.

In both cases, these engines and transmissions are used in various vehicles of the Stellantis group and are well-known for their reliability. The performance of the 1.3 versions is more than satisfactory, but the turbo engine makes driving very enjoyable, especially on a compact car like the Strada.

Finally, the last reason that has made the Fiat Strada such a popular model in Brazil is that it has been present in that market for over 25 years, and obviously, many satisfied customers have decided to remain loyal to the model even with new generations. In short, it’s a successful model that Fiat hopes to confirm in the future when the vehicle becomes part of the Panda family and begins to be sold in Europe as well.