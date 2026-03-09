Fiat stays on top in Brazil while Strada outpaces rivals

With 39,641 vehicles registered in February, Fiat once again confirmed its leadership in the Brazilian market and further strengthened its presence in the country. During the month, the brand reached a 22.4 percent market share, a result that corresponds to 15.7 percent growth in volume and an increase of 1.35 percentage points compared with January.

What makes the result even more significant is the ranking of the best-selling models, where Fiat placed three cars among the top four positions. The Strada finished in first place, the Mobi ranked third, and the Argo came fourth, highlighting the strength of the brand’s lineup in the local market.

Fiat dominates Brazil’s car market again in February

The Fiat Strada continues to be the benchmark in Brazil. Already the country’s best-selling vehicle for the past five years and the top-selling model in South America in 2025, the pickup recorded 11,190 units in February, capturing 6.3 percent of the total market on its own. The Mobi also delivered strong results, with 6,560 units, securing third place overall and taking the lead in the A-Hatch segment. Right behind it was the Argo, which ranked fourth with 6,478 units delivered.

In the pickup segment, alongside the Strada, the Toro also stood out by finishing first in the C-pickup category with 3,941 units sold. Among commercial vehicles, Fiat maintained leadership with the Fiorino, which topped the B-Van segment with 1,821 registrations, while the Scudo led the D-Van segment with 364 units.

The positive momentum extends beyond February. In the first two months of the year, Fiat continues to lead the Brazilian market with 73,903 vehicles sold, recording growth above the market average and a 3.1 percent improvement compared with the same period last year.

Once again, the Strada plays a key role in that performance. Since the beginning of the year, the pickup has reached 21,731 units sold, maintaining its position as the most requested vehicle of the period and building a lead of more than 8,500 units over the second-place model, equal to a 64.4 percent advantage.

Overall, the figures confirm Fiat’s very strong position in Brazil, where the brand has led the total market since the start of the year and continues to stand out especially in light commercial vehicles, including pickups and vans. In this area, Fiat has recorded 34,920 units sold, achieving a 46.69 percent market share and increasing its share by 6.18 percentage points compared with last year.

Looking more closely at individual segments, Fiat ranks first among pickups with 30,633 units and a 48.17 percent share, first among vans with 4,287 units and a 38.37 percent share, and first among sedans with 21,754 vehicles sold and a 27.43 percent share.