Fiat reports January 2026 Brazil sales with detailed model data

The year 2026 opened with very positive signals for Fiat in Brazil, a market that continues to stand as one of the brand’s global pillars thanks to high volumes and a strong presence across almost every segment. January data confirm an extremely solid position built on the strength of the most popular models and the ability to attract both professional and private customers.

Fiat starts 2026 strong in Brazil with Strada leading sales

The Fiat Strada once again leads the rankings and remains the best-selling vehicle in the country with 10,541 registrations and a 6.49% market share. More than 65% of sales come from direct channels, a result consistent with the work-focused nature of the compact pickup, which has long stood as a reference in the Brazilian market.

Behind the Strada, Fiat keeps strong presence with other key models. The Fiat Argo closed the month with 5,177 units and fourth place overall, also supported by a significant share of direct sales, which signals strong use in fleets and business environments. The Fiat Toro also delivered solid performance with more than 4,000 registrations and continued to rank among the most appreciated pickups.

In the SUV segment, Fastback and Pulse show a profile more oriented toward private customers. Fastback exceeded 3,900 units with a 2.42% share and showed lower dependence on direct sales, while Pulse recorded more than 3,100 registrations with a more balanced retail demand. These figures indicate strong commercial positioning and growing appeal among private buyers.

The situation appears more complex for the Fiat Mobi. The city car keeps solid volume with more than 3,500 units, yet almost all sales come from direct channels, a sign of weaker retail interest. The Cronos sedan also recorded more moderate results but maintained a more balanced distribution between retail and direct sales.

In the light commercial vehicle segment, Fiat continues to act as a key reference. Fiorino remains the brand’s best-selling model in the category, followed by Scudo and Ducato, while the mid-size pickup Titano begins its path with about 500 units and a strong share of professional sales.

Overall, January data show a highly competitive Fiat in Brazil, capable of combining very high-volume models, dominant presence in the professional sector and SUVs that attract growing interest from private customers. This solid base will support the brand’s growth throughout 2026.