Fiat stands out in eight categories at the 2025 Clean Mobility Awards

Pulse, Strada, Toro, Cronos, Scudo, Ducato and Fiorino won awards in their respective categories

Fiat at 2025 Clean Mobility Award

Fiat, a leader in innovation, technology and performance, has once again been honored. This time, the brand won the award in eight categories of the third edition of the Clean Mobility Award 2025, sponsored by the agency AutoInforme. The award recognizes vehicles with the lowest energy consumption and environmental impact, according to the INMETRO efficiency mark.

The awards for the various Fiat models

The Fiat Pulse, the brand’s first SUV made in Brazil and just arriving with a panoramic roof and other important new features in the 2026 lineup, was highlighted in two categories: “entry-level flexible SUV” with 1.3 Firefly engine and “entry-level light hybrid SUV” with T200 Hybrid engine, combining performance, efficiency, technology and cost-effectiveness.

In the pickup truck segment, the brand distinguished itself with two models: the Strada, Brazil’s best-selling vehicle for four consecutive years, won in the “Small flex pickup” category, while the Toro, further upgraded at the beginning of the year with the arrival of the new MultiJet 2.2 Turbodiesel engine, won the award in the “Compact diesel pickup” category. In the “Compact sedan above 1.0 flex” category, the award went to the Fiat Cronos, a model that got a new design and became even more sophisticated in the 2026 range.

The “Commercial flex”

Among commercial vehicles, the brand distinguished itself with three models. In the “Commercial flex” category, the Fiorino, a model that is the best-selling in its segment, was the big winner. The Scudo, a model available in Cargo and Multi versions, which recently received a new 2.2 turbodiesel engine, took the prize in the “Commercial diesel up to 2.0” category. In the “Commercial diesel over 2.0” category, Fiat won with the Ducato, a model that has become more efficient, economical and versatile in the 2026 range with the arrival of new engines, design and comfort features.