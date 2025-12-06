Fiat showcases the Pulse Abarth Stranger Things Special Edition at CCXP 2025

Fiat has officially confirmed its presence at the 2025 edition of CCXP, the world’s largest event dedicated to pop culture. On this occasion, the brand will spotlight the Pulse Abarth Stranger Things Special Edition. The model was created as part of the collaboration with Netflix for the fifth and final season of the famous series.

Fiat at CCXP 2025 with the Pulse Abarth Stranger Things Special Edition

Inside a dedicated exhibition area designed as the “Upside Down” and built to be fully shareable on social media, visitors will be able to interact directly with the special version of the Pulse Abarth. The experience will be fully immersive. Once onboard, participants will need to stay focused as the car symbolically “crosses” the portal into the parallel universe, recreating the iconic atmosphere of the series. An action camera will also be available to record the moment and keep a personal memory of the experience.

However, the CCXP experience will not be limited to the car alone. Visitors will also be able to take photos with the Demogorgon and receive an exclusive keychain created through the collaboration between Fiat, Abarth, and Stranger Things. The model already made its public debut at the São Paulo Auto Show and represents the meeting point between Abarth’s sporty DNA and the mysterious imagery of the Netflix series.

The interior has received extensive customization. Oversized sport seats stand out, enhanced by an illuminated pattern inspired by the Demogorgon’s tentacles, which also extends across the door panels. The creature’s claw marks appear on the seats as well. In addition, a backlit alphabet on the headliner recalls one of the most iconic scenes of the series, creating a strong visual and sensory impact.

The exterior has also been deeply reworked. The model features a larger rear spoiler, a dual exhaust system, redesigned wheels, new hood air intakes, front and side side skirts, and an additional brake light integrated into the bumper. A badge with the Demogorgon’s tentacles completes the look and further reinforces the dark and aggressive identity of the project.

Fiat has also launched sales of the Pulse Abarth Stranger Things as a limited edition. Production is set at 511 units, a clear reference to Eleven, the main character of the series. The model will be distributed through all Fiat dealerships in Brazil. CCXP 2025 will take place from December 4 to 7 at the São Paulo Expo in the city of São Paulo.