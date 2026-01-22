Fiat marks 50 years in Brazil with special discounts across its lineup

Fiat is celebrating half a century of presence in Brazil and has chosen to mark the occasion with a series of customer-focused initiatives. To celebrate its 50th anniversary in the country, the Italian automaker has launched a special campaign that allows buyers to purchase a new vehicle and postpone the first payment until July, the month in which the anniversary will officially take place. The promotion runs from January 20 to 25 and includes several key models from the lineup.

Fiat celebrates 50 years in Brazil with special offers across its lineup

Once again, the Fiat Strada takes center stage. In 2025, it confirmed its position as the best-selling vehicle in Brazil, surpassing 140,000 units sold. The compact pickup continues to appeal thanks to its balance of practicality, durability, and affordable running costs. During the promotional period, customers can benefit from a 4,000-real discount on the Endurance and Freedom versions with the Plus cab, a configuration designed to offer greater comfort for both work and everyday use.

Fiat is also offering attractive conditions on the Cronos, a sedan known for its spacious interior and one of the largest trunks in its segment. The Drive 1.0 and 1.3 versions, available with both manual and automatic transmissions, come with a direct discount of 5,000 reais, which can rise to 12,000 reais when trading in a used vehicle. This incentive makes the Cronos even more competitive within its category.

The Fiorino is also included in the campaign. As one of the benchmarks among compact commercial vehicles, the Endurance version benefits from a dedicated 6,000-real bonus, aimed at supporting professionals and small businesses looking for a reliable, economical, and versatile work vehicle.

In addition to the Strada, Cronos, and Fiorino, selected versions of the Fastback, Pulse, Scudo, and Ducato are also available under the deferred-payment plan. The promotion applies across Fiat’s entire Brazilian dealer network, which includes more than 510 dealerships nationwide.

This initiative represents a concrete way for Fiat to celebrate its 50 years in Brazil while further strengthening its bond with a market that has become one of the brand’s strongest pillars on a global scale.