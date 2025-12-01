Fiat Pulse: SUV prices rise after lineup update

Fiat has raised the prices of the Pulse in Brazil. The compact SUV recently received a range update, including the Stranger Things Edition. After the first increase on the base version, the brand has now raised prices across the entire lineup.

Fiat Pulse 2026: price increases across the entire Brazilian lineup

The new entry point is the Pulse Drive with the 1.3 Firefly engine and manual transmission at R$ 101,990. This version costs R$ 2,000 more than before. It remains the only configuration with a naturally aspirated engine and manual gearbox. The Drive 1.3 CVT sits above it with the same engine and an automatic transmission. Fiat increased its price by R$ 1,000, bringing it to R$ 113,990.

The turbo range starts with the Pulse T200 CVT with the 1.0 three-cylinder turbo flex engine. Fiat raised its price from R$ 117,000 to R$ 118,000. This version is the only turbo model without the 12-volt mild hybrid system, which supports the engine without driving the wheels.

The Audace 1.0 T200 Hybrid now costs R$ 134,500 after a R$ 1,500 increase. This trim focuses on comfort and onboard technology. Its equipment includes a split rear seat with reclining backrests, a 10-inch infotainment system, remote start, a leather steering wheel and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Impetus 1.0 T200 Hybrid now starts at R$ 147,990 after a R$ 1,000 increase. This version already includes advanced safety systems such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beams. It also offers a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, front parking sensors, 17-inch alloy wheels, an electrochromic rearview mirror, power-folding mirrors, rain and light sensors and a two-tone roof.

The Pulse Abarth closes the range. Its price rises from R$ 157,990 to R$ 158,990. It uses the 1.3 GSE T270 engine. The 2026 model year adds sportier seats with electric adjustment and a panoramic roof.

Fiat introduced the 2026 model year in May. The update brought a mild front-end restyling and the return of the manual transmission. The front grille now features horizontal elements and pairs with a more squared bumper. A larger lower air intake and side inserts inspired by the Pulse Abarth complete the redesign. Fiat also updated the cabin with darker tones for plastics, seats, door panels and the headliner to improve perceived quality and elegance.