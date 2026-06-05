Fiat Pulse reaches 250,000 units produced in Brazil as sales pass 200,000

The Fiat Pulse reached a double industrial and commercial milestone in Brazil in May, with 250,000 units produced at Stellantis’ Betim plant in Minas Gerais and 200,000 units sold nationwide. The result strengthens the B-SUV’s role in Fiat’s South American strategy and confirms its importance as the Italian brand’s first entry into Brazil’s compact SUV segment.

Fiat Pulse reaches 250,000 units produced and 200,000 sold in Brazil

At launch, the Pulse became the first SUV ever sold by Fiat in Brazil, allowing the brand to enter one of the most in-demand categories in the local market. The model combined urban-friendly dimensions, accessible pricing, suitable equipment and a diversified engine range. It also played an important technological role, as it became the first Brazilian B-SUV to offer an ADAS package, bringing driver assistance systems to a market segment that had previously relied on more basic solutions.

The range developed in two distinct but coordinated directions. With the Pulse Abarth, the compact SUV became the first global high-riding model from the Scorpion brand. It uses the T270 engine with 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and attract a younger audience interested in a more dynamic setup.

On the efficiency side, the MHEV variant introduced mild-hybrid technology by pairing the T200 engine with a seven-speed CVT transmission. This configuration reduces fuel consumption by up to 10.7% with both petrol and ethanol, an especially relevant solution in a market where fuel flexibility strongly influences purchasing decisions.

The mid-cycle update brought a styling refresh with a redesigned front end, new grilles with vertical inserts, underbody protection with geometric patterns, a revised bumper, specific side inserts, functional air intakes and the option of a sunroof. The current range includes six versions: two with the 1.3 Firefly engine, three with the Turbo 200, including two mild-hybrid versions, and one with the Turbo 270 reserved for the Abarth version.

Frederico Battaglia, head of Fiat and Abarth brands for South America, described the Pulse as a model designed for Brazilian customers and capable of showing the brand’s ability to understand local consumer needs. During 2025, the compact SUV also received recognition for the lowest ownership cost in its segment and the Clean Mobility Award, both for combustion and hybrid versions.