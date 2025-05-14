Fiat Pulse and Fastback Hybrid update to fix a fault in the SUVs’ electrical system

The Turin automaker has released a software update to fix an electrical system anomaly that had been reported by some hybrid SUV customers.

News is coming for Brazilian owners of the Fiat Pulse and Fastback Hybrid. The Turin-based automaker has announced an upcoming software update aimed at resolving a recently reported anomaly in the hybrid system of both SUVs.

Indeed, some customers had experienced a temporary loss of electrical assistance following periods of inactivity of the vehicles. Back in February, Fiat anticipated the development of a solution to mitigate these glitches on its first hybrid models launched in South America. The company is also considering a possible official recall in Brazil to ensure a complete resolution of the issue. We await further details on this important update for the Fiat Pulse Hybrid and Fiat Fastback Hybrid models.

This update will allow even more users to take full advantage of the benefits of hybrid power, proving particularly useful for those who use the car less frequently or for specific needs. Fiat is keen to point out that the issue has affected a minority of customers: only about 130 owners out of more than 15,000 units sold in Brazil have reported the anomaly through official service channels.

Stellantis reported that “Fiat has begun distribution of an update package dedicated to the operation of the hybrid system for Fiat Pulse and Fastback Hybrid customers. In a quick and easy way, consumers will be able to upgrade at any dealership in the official network, thus ensuring maximum vehicle performance.”

Bio-Hybrid technology, an interesting innovation but with issues

Fiat Fastback and Pulse were the first cars produced in Brazil by Stellantis to introduce Bio-Hybrid technology, an innovation that has attracted great interest from the automotive industry. As is often the case with pioneering models, these cars faced several challenges and difficulties during their development and production journey. Among the issues encountered were some technical and adaptation difficulties related to the introduction of this new technology, which required continuous refinement and optimization to ensure high performance and a satisfactory driving experience. Despite these obstacles, Fiat Fastback and Pulse have been an important step toward the future of sustainable mobility.

Already a few months ago now, we were talking about the problems associated with these two models from the Turin-based Fiat company. And Stellantis had stated (for some time now) that they would “in the coming days” “update the products” to mitigate the most serious problems. According to reports from owners, depending on when the hybrid vehicles are turned off, the electric assist stops working after a restart. One of the customers had responded positively, while others said that the solution lies in “reprogramming the modules at the dealership.”