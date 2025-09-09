Fiat Pulse 2026: recognized for its high level of technology, great performance, and distinctive design

Awarded for its refined design since its debut, the new Pulse 2026 features a completely redesigned front end

The Pulse 2026

Recognized for its modern lines and innovative character, the Pulse features a revamped exterior and interior design that makes it even more attractive and desirable. A panoramic roof is available as an option, enhancing the model’s design and refinement. Versatile, the model offers turbocharged engines in some versions, including a sports version for the Abarth variant.

The Fiat Pulse has been at the center of some of the brand’s most significant transformations in the region in recent years. Since its launch, the Pulse has been a success, reaching the milestone of 200,000 units produced. Now, the model, recognized for its high level of technology, great performance and distinctive design, is revamped in the 2026 range to be even more competitive.

Awarded for its refined design since its debut, the new Pulse 2026 features a completely redesigned front end. Inspired by the sportiness of the Fastback, it incorporates new grills with vertical motifs that give it more presence and refinement. A new, wider skidplate with geometric patterns reinforces the vehicle’s grandeur, while the bumper includes two side inserts with different finishes depending on the version, as well as functional air intakes. The widened fenders have also been redesigned with aerodynamic side moldings, adding an additional sporty touch.

Now, the model adds a panoramic roof (on Impetus and Abarth versions) and fog lamps, raising the level of refinement. Also on the outside, the Audace version’s 16-inch alloy wheels have been redesigned. Inside, the Drive 1.3 features a blacked-out interior, like the Audace, that also incorporates new fabric. The Impetus, on the other hand, has been updated with leather-covered door panels.

The Pulse retains its Italian styling combined with a South American touch in the interior, with a dashboard in shades of black, gray and silver, various decorative elements and a mix of touch-pleasing textures that enhance the perception of quality. This is complemented by the wireless charger, fully digital cluster and multimedia system up to 10.1 inches with Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. The trunk offers a capacity of 370 liters, and the model has excellent ground clearance (1,550 mm).

In terms of safety, the model continues to offer the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). This package includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and automatic switching between high and low beams.

Color options for the Pulse in the 2026 range are: Vulcan Black, Banchisa White, Monte Carlo Red, Bari Silver, Strato Gray and Silverstone Gray. The Impetus version features a two-tone roof as standard.

ABARTH PULSE: UNIQUE SPORTINESS IN ITS CLASS, WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGY TO BECOME EVEN MORE EXCLUSIVE IN THE SEGMENT

The model features a new design and comprehensive equipment. New features include a panoramic roof, redesigned electric sports seats and new 18-inch wheels, which reinforce the Pulse Abarth’s sporty and modern character. With specific calibration typical of a true Abarth, the SUV features specially developed suspension, brakes, engine, transmission and steering to ensure all the sportiness typical of the brand. Equipped with the turbocharged T270 engine, the Abarth Pulse accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 210 km/h.

The Abarth Pulse is the Scorpion brand’s first SUV in the world. Since its arrival on the market in 2022, it has been recognized as one of the best options in its class and the only one to offer true sporty features. Subversive by nature, this “poisoned” version by Abarth represents the “B-side” of the Pulse’s personality, with tailor-made setups for provocative driving and exclusive features that have won over a host of enthusiasts.

For model year 2026, the Pulse Abarth features a new exterior design that reinforces its modern and imposing image, in keeping with the spirit of the Scorpio brand and the admiration of its enthusiasts. The front end has been completely redesigned, incorporating a new bumper with more pronounced and prominent lines. Also new is the upper grille, in gloss black with red accents, composed of straight, bold vertical lines that, together with the new LED fog lamps, give the model an aggressive aesthetic.

In keeping with the brand’s global standard, the center of the grille features a new logo with Abarth lettering in dark tones, accompanied by the Scorpion in the lower right corner. The skidplate maintains the linear design of the new front end, while the side air intakes gain more prominence with new lines and a red finish. The restyled exterior is complemented by exclusive 18-inch gloss black wheels with perforated rims and red-accented Scorpio logo.

The interior, which retains a premium look in dark tones, is enhanced by a panoramic roof with electrically opening curtain. The new, completely redesigned sports seats feature an exclusive finish with embroidered Abarth logo, embossed scorpion and red stitching. In addition to their aesthetic appeal, they offer an ideal balance of sportiness and comfort, with a bucket design and new electric adjustments for the driver. New vinyl trim has also been added to the door panels.

“We are proud to have developed an authentic Abarth, recognized by the public as a unique and authentically sporty option in this category. Like us, Brazilians are passionate about speed, sportiness and provocative performance, and the Pulse Abarth offers all these characteristics, turning driving into an extraordinary experience. Continuously evolving, the model now incorporates new features to continue to accelerate with the best we have to offer in a sporty SUV,” celebrates Federico Battaglia, brand vice president for South America.

The Pulse Abarth continues to be equipped with the renowned Turbo 270 engine, making it an excellent choice for customers who appreciate sportiness. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds, reaches a top speed of 210 km/h and has a power-to-weight ratio of 7.3 kg/hp. With a power output of 175 hp and torque of 270 Nm, its unique calibration is geared toward maximizing performance by pairing the engine with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The model offers three driving modes:

Sport, focusing on sportiness and comfort.

Manual, providing versatility and personality, available with sequential mode shifting.

Poison mode, exclusive to the brand, offers quick and snappy response, ideal for fun driving. In this mode, thanks to special throttle mapping, the same speed can be reached in 60 percent less time than in Sport mode.

In terms of safety, the Abarth Pulse is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) systems, which include:

Automatic high and low beam switching.

Lane departure warning.

Autonomous emergency braking.

It is also equipped with electronic parking brake with Auto Hold function and four airbags distributed in six zones of protection: front and side airbags for the chest and head, for both driver and passengers.

In addition, the model offers:

Wireless charger with ventilation.

Exclusive 7″ Abarth digital instrument cluster with real-time information on boost pressure, G-force and power.

Digital bizona automatic climate control.

Fully LED front and rear headlights.

Automatic headlight switching.

Rain sensor with automatic windshield wiper activation.

Keyless Entry’n Go system and remote start.

The Pulse Abarth is available in Bianco Banchisa, Grigio Strato and Nero Vulcano, with red exterior details; and in Rosso Monte Carlo, with black details. The roof is black on all versions.

Prices

PULSE DRIVE 1.3 MT5: ARS 32,833,000

PULSE DRIVE 1.3 CVT: ARS 34,198,000

PULSE AUDACE 1.0T CVT: ARS 36,954,000

PULSE IMPETUS 1.0T CVT: ARS 38.229.000

PULSE ABARTH TURBO 270 AT6: ARS 40.093.000