FIAT Professional presents “The Ant”: new communication campaign

“The Ant” campaign, directed by world-renowned director Martin Werner and created by Publicis Collective, celebrates FIAT Professional’s values of strength, endurance, and agility, embodied by its vehicles and the professionals who use them every day.. International music icon Shaggy debuts his brand-new unreleased track, “I Gotta Work”, created exclusively for the campaign.. The film stars an ant, as the universal symbol of industriousness and a perfect metaphor for showcasing the remarkable qualities of FIAT Professional’s vehicles. The campaign includes a 45-second hero film and three 30-second spots, supported by an integrated strategy across video, print, and digital content, powered by Shaggy’s exclusive new song.



Fiat Professional new communication campaign

Fiat Professional unveils its new communication campaign with the film “The Ant”, a symbolic narrative that transforms an element of nature, the ant, into the spokesperson for the brand’s core values: strength, endurance, and determination. Central to the experience are the launch of an unreleased track by international music star Shaggy, “I Gotta Work”, an energetic anthem crafted specifically for the campaign, as well as the direction of Martin Werner who had previously collaborated with FIAT for iconic spot “The Driver” featuring the electrically powered FIAT 500e.

Conceived by Publicis Collective, the campaign, structured around a 45-second hero film and three 30-second spots dedicated to the Ducato, Scudo, and Doblò models, creates a visual story where the natural metaphor of the ant and its extraordinary capabilities make it the perfect alter ego of FIAT Professional vehicles and the people that drive them every single day – making them reliable, versatile, and unstoppable.

Set on an urban construction site, the film opens with a meeting between the ant and a Ducato in action. From that moment, a vibrant visual and narrative interplay unfolds, weaving together the natural and mechanical worlds. Through dynamic sequences, the audience witnesses a growing parallel: the ant is no longer just an insect, but a symbol of operational intelligence and adaptability, qualities shared by FIAT Professional vehicles. The message culminates in a clear and powerful statement: “Natural Born Workers”, as a celebration of work as a vocation, made up of small everyday actions that add up to extraordinary achievements.

Enhancing the film’s message is an original soundtrack by the renowned artist Shaggy: the track “I Gotta Work”, an exclusive song produced by Shaggy and Shane Hoosong, was created specifically for the campaign and conveys the energy, perseverance, and motivation that define the working world. A musical choice that reinforces the campaign’s positive, determined, and authentic tone. Shaggy is managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company.

Completing the project is a behind-the-scenes “Making Of” video and exclusive content shot on set, offering an inside look at the production and the teamwork that brought to life the storytelling, visual effects, and music into one cohesive piece.