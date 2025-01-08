Fiat Plan leader for 5th consecutive year in Argentina savings plan subscriptions

Fiat savings plan most chosen by Argentines

Fiat Plan leads, as it has every year since 2020, the savings plan market in Argentina with approximately 64,153 subscriptions. During 2024, 43 percent of this brand’s patented vehicles were made through Fiat Plan, reaffirming customers’ trust in this sales channel.

Wide range of savings plans

Fiat Plan offers a wide range of savings plans for the Brand’s entire family of vehicles, distinguishing itself in the market for offering in all its products the Affordable Allotment option, which allows customers to plan the delivery of their vehicle.

All people interested in learning about the brand’s various savings plan proposals can contact any official Fiat dealership and also occasionally during this 2025 summer season at two Stellantis spaces on the Atlantic coast:

Summer Car Show (Route 11, kilometer 407, Villa Gesell) Stellantis Summer Plan (Paseo Aldrey Shopping, Sarmiento 2685, Mar del Plata) . For more information, visit the website: www.fiatplan.com.ar