Fiat Panda production extended until 2030, as confirmed by Stellantis

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has confirmed that the Fiat Panda will continue to be produced at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant until 2030. This is a further extension of production, which was initially due to end at the end of 2026, but was later extended to the end of 2027. Tavares also stated that the current version will be adapted to comply with European emission regulations and will continue to be produced until the end of the decade.

Stellantis will invest a large sum in this model, which continues to top the sales charts in Italy together with the “old” Lancia Ypsilon. The latter, unlike the “Pandina”, will soon cease production and make way for the new generation, which we recently had the opportunity to see for the first time in white bodywork.

The Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco also produces the Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet. The American brand’s car has achieved excellent sales in the United States in the first quarter of 2024, selling 10 times more than its Italian “twin”.

Returning to the Panda, the old and new generations will remain on the market together for many years, considering that they will be in two different market segments and will not compete with each other.

The new generation of Fiat Panda will in fact be very different from the current model, which will become a large SUV and undergo a radical transformation. The decision to continue production of the Pandina is a wise one, especially in view of the agreement to reach a production of one million cars per year.