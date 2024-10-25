Fiat Panda Fastback: what’s the new generation’s official name?

Fiat Panda Fastback is the provisional name for the third model in the new Panda range, which will debut in 2026. The new family of vehicles, launched on July 11th with the Grande Panda, will expand in 2025 with the new Multipla. The Fastback designation, currently used only by industry insiders, is an unofficial nickname for this highly anticipated model.

What will be the final name of the Fiat Panda Fastback?

One thing now appears certain: this model will not keep the Panda Fastback name. Fiat will likely opt for a distinctive name, avoiding possible confusion in the range, as in the case of the vehicle currently known as Giga Panda, which will almost certainly end up being called the new Multipla.

Regarding the Fiat Panda Fastback, there are currently two hypotheses: the first is that it will simply take the name Fiat Fastback. After all, this car will be the replacement for the current model bearing this name, which Fiat currently sells exclusively in South America. The difference is that the future generation won’t be sold only in South America but worldwide. This seems to be the most likely hypothesis at the moment.

The second hypothesis is that, as will happen with Fiat Grande Panda and the new Fiat Multipla, the Italian automaker might ultimately opt for a name that has already been part of its history. Obviously, from this perspective, there are multiple possibilities. One thing seems fairly certain: we won’t have to wait for the model’s official presentation to discover its final name.

According to recent rumors, Fiat will reveal the name of its future model during the next year, most likely during the debut of the new Fiat Multipla. We’ll see what other news emerges over the coming months.