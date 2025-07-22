Fiat organizes a fair with unmissable conditions throughout Brazil

Fiat, the leading brand in sales on the domestic market, has prepared unmissable offers for those who want to buy a zero-kilometer car. During the Fiat Factory Fair 2025, the models in the campaign can be purchased with bonuses of up to R$ 25,000.00 and zero tax.

The first SUV developed by Fiat, the Pulse offers versions starting at R$ 98,990.00 or a bonus of up to R$ 12,000.00 and a zero rate of up to 48x. The Fastback, the brand’s first SUV Coupé, offers the Audace version, equipped with a hybrid engine, from R$ 159,990.00 for just R$ 127,990.00.

Sales leader in its segment, the Toro also has special conditions. The Turbo Flex engine versions offer a bonus of up to R$ 19,690.00 (CNPJ and Producer Discount) and a zero rate for retail sales. And the Strada, Brazil’s best-selling vehicle for the last four years, now has versions financed via Finame, a financing line offered by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), as well as a special 16.5% discount for CNPJs and Rural Producers, and a zero rate.

In addition to the Factory Fair offers, Fiat, which is one of the brands participating in the Federal Government’s Sustainable Car program, has brought forward the zero IPI of the new program and, until the 31st, is offering the Mobi Like from R$ 80,990.00 for R$ 67,990.00 and the Argo 1.0 MT for R$ 82,990.00.

Valid throughout the country at the brand’s more than 510 dealerships, the Factory Sale starts today (17/07/25) and runs until next Sunday (20/07/25). To find out more about the promotion, check the conditions and prices practiced by the store in each region on the website https://ofertas.fiat.com.br/ and/or at a participating Fiat dealership. For more information, customers can contact the contact center: 0800 707 1000.