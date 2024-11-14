Fiat Mobi ranks first in the 2024 Vehicle Dependability Study

Fiat MOBI takes first place in JD Power Mexico’s 2024 Vehicle Quality and Reliability study, in the basic small car segment. This recognition confirms the robustness and quality of Fiat MOBI in one of the most important segments of the industry in Mexico. The Fiat Mobi is produced at the Fiat Automotive plant in Betim, Brazil. Equipped with a modern 4-cylinder engine from the Fire family, 1.0-liter displacement, developing 69 hp and 68 Nm of torque, associated with a 5-speed manual transmission. Best connectivity in the segment with the new 7-inch central touch screen, with Wireless Carplay and Android Auto connectivity with the ability to connect 2 phones simultaneously. Robust suspension, with a ground clearance of 19 cm, ideal for overcoming all kinds of asphalt irregularities, as well as the ability to travel on rough roads. Available in Like and Trekking versions, from $262,000 pesos

Important recognition for the Fiat Mobi model

In an official press release dated Nov. 11, 2024, Mexico City Stellantis confirmed that the Fiat Mobi is celebrating another success by taking first place in the 2024 Vehicle Quality and Reliability Study conducted by JD Power Mexico, in the entry-level hatchback segment. The Italian company’s Mini SUV is characterized by being versatile, spacious, functional, and efficient, as well as having a bold image and one of the best cost-benefit ratios in the segment.

Fiat Mobi model features

The Fiat Mobi is fitted with a modern 4-cylinder engine from the Fire family, with a displacement of 1.0 liters, developing 69 hp and 68 Nm of torque, associated with a 5-speed manual transmission. This mechanical assembly allows the Mobi to offer an agile ride and, at the same time, low fuel consumption both in the city and on the highway. The cabin offers a variety of space solutions, as well as the best connectivity in the segment with the new 7-inch central touch screen, with Wireless Carplay and Android Auto connectivity with the ability to connect 2 phones simultaneously. It also has a trip computer, a 3.5-inch black-and-white LCD center instrument cluster, as well as steering wheel-mounted audio controls with Siri and Google Assistant.

Fiat Mobi’s suspension scheme is independent-wheel McPherson type for the front axle, while the rear has a twisting axle, with a ground clearance of 19 cm (the highest in the segment), which is ideal for overcoming all kinds of obstacles in daily life. as well as the ability to travel on rough roads.

Safety features and prices

Regarding safety, the Fiat Mobi has front airbags, brakes with ABS system, electronic brake distribution system, emergency stop signaling system for emergency braking (ESS), reversing sensors, power-adjustable side mirrors, integrated turn signals and tilt-down parking maneuvering function; ISOFIX child seat anchorage system, 3-point seat belts, and third brake light with LED lighting. As for the prices of the car, we know that the Fiat Mobi Like version is priced at $262,000.00 MXN, while as for the Fiat Mobi Trekking version the price is higher and reaches $276,000.00 MXN.