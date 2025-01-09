Fiat 2024 sales: Brazil tops charts while Europe struggles

Fiat‘s 2024 performance paints a contrasting picture across its global operations. While preliminary data awaits official confirmation from Stellantis in February 2025, the brand’s trajectory shows a clear split between its South American success and European challenges.

Fiat grows only in Brazil in 2024: Europe struggling

Brazil emerges as Fiat‘s brightest spot, with sales soaring to 521,184 units, a 9.6% increase from 2023. The brand’s strength in South America’s largest market stems from its well-tailored lineup, including the popular Strada, Mobi, Argo, Fastback, Pulse, and Toro models, which continue to resonate strongly with local consumers.

However, the European story tells a markedly different tale. In Italy, Fiat‘s home market, registrations tumbled to 143,814 units, marking a 17.6% decline. While the Panda maintains its dominance, accounting for 70% of Italian sales, it hasn’t been enough to offset broader declines. The situation appears equally challenging across other European markets, with Turkey (-24.4%), Germany (-24.8%), France (-20.2%), and the UK (-14.1%) all showing significant downturns.

Pricing strategy appears to be a critical factor in this European decline. The electric 500‘s premium positioning has limited its market reach, while the new 600 model, available in 100% electric and hybrid versions, struggles to match its predecessor’s success. The price difference is significant: the 500X launched at €18,990 in 2018, while the new hybrid 600 starts at €24,900.

Looking ahead, Fiat‘s global sales are projected to decline by 5% in 2024, a figure that masks an estimated 20% drop in markets outside Brazil. The brand’s future in Europe may hinge on upcoming launches, including the anticipated Grande Panda and updated 500 models, both expected to offer more competitive pricing in their electric and hybrid variants by late 2025.