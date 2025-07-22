Fiat Mobi arrives in its 2026 range with revamped interior and new equipment

Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim (MG), Mobi is the sales leader in its segment

Developed at the Stellantis Automotive plant in Betim, Minas Gerais, the Fiat Mobi came to market in 2016 and redefined the small car segment in Brazil. Leading sales in its segment since 2021, Fiat’s entry-level sedan has undergone further evolution, becoming even more modern, versatile, and competitive for model year 2026.

The revamped Fiat Mobi 2026

The Mobi‘s exterior features include new hubcaps and a new color for the 14-inch alloy wheels, exterior mirrors and door handles painted gloss black, and a black roof on the Trekking version, which adds a sporty touch to the model. The Mobi’s interior has been completely redesigned, with a new design and cleverly arranged storage compartments that are essential for everyday use. The model features a new dashboard and steering wheel, as well as new optional packages that offer improved ergonomics and comfort.

Available in Like and Trekking trims, both with 1.0-liter Firefly engines, the Mobi remains a smart option for urban use, equipped with anti-lock braking system, stability control, traction control, hill start assist, tire pressure sensors, electric power steering and headlight and steering wheel height adjustment. The package also includes air conditioning, front airbag, central locking and front windows, rear window wiper, rear window washer and defroster, and outside temperature sensor.

With the Essential Pack, the Like version can be equipped with fog lamps, trunk and fuel tank opening controls, height-adjustable front seat belts and a wider trunk liner. For the Trekking version, the Top Pack includes all the options available in the Essential Pack, plus rear parking sensors, power-folding exterior mirrors and 14-inch alloy wheels in Ghana Black.

Earlier this year, the Mobi was equipped with the 1.0-liter Firefly engine, making it more powerful, economical and competitive to satisfy customers seeking efficiency and better value for money, which are essential in this category. With the new engine, Like and Trekking versions now develop up to 75 hp and 105 Nm of torque, a 10 percent increase using ethanol. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is now 14.7 seconds and top speed is 164 km/h, an improvement of 12 km/h. More economical, the model achieves up to 10.6 km/l highway and 9.8 km/l city on ethanol, and 15.1 km/l highway and 14.0 km/l city on gasoline.

Sustainable car program

Fiat is one of the brands participating in Carro Sustentável, a federal government program that will promote exemption from IPI (industrial property tax) on compact vehicles produced in Brazil that are energy and environmentally efficient, and Fiat Mobi is one of the eligible models for this initiative.

Learn about the elements in each version:

Mobi as 1.0 Firefly

ABS + ABD + Hill Holder, ESC, ASR

2 airbags

Air conditioning

Rear folding seat

Brake light + ESS

on-board computer

Rear defroster and windshield wiper

Power steering

Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Door handles and exterior mirrors in textured black

Headlight beam height adjustment

Steering wheel height adjustment

Side turn signal repeaters

Steel wheels + 14” hubcaps

12 V socket

electric locks

Front power windows

+ Essential Package: fog lamps, trunk lid and fuel tank opening controls, front seat belt height adjustment and expanded trunk liner.

Mobi Trekking 1.0 Firefly – all similar items plus:

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Longitudinal bars on the ceiling

Trekking characterization (stickers on hood, sides, tailgate and roof badge)

Pocket knife key with Fiat code and remote control for opening doors, windows and trunk

Overhead console

7″ media center with touchscreen and wireless mirroring of Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Bluetooth connection, USB input, voice recognition system

Radio readiness

Exclusive Trekking interior lining

Black side skirts

Multifunction steering wheel with central multimedia controls

+Top Pack: fog lamps, trunk lid and fuel tank opening controls, front seat belt height adjustment and enlarged trunk liner, rear parking sensors, electric exterior mirrors and 14″ alloy wheels in Ghana Black

Prices (with IPI exemption)

Mobi Like 1.0 Firefly: R$ 79,060.00

Mobi Trekking 1.0 Firefly: R$ 80,990.00