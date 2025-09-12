Fiat launches the limited edition “600 Hybrid Crema Cappuccino” for Japan

The first limited edition model of the 600 Hybrid, a “beautiful and solid” car, has been launched. Limited edition color “Crema Cappuccino” inspired by cappuccino cream. Limited to 150 units, available from September 11 (Thursday) at authorized Fiat dealers nationwide

Fiat launches limited edition “600 Hybrid Crema Cappuccino”

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hitoshi Narita) will launch the limited edition “600 Hybrid Crema Cappuccino,” a limited edition version of Fiat’s “600 Hybrid La Prima” compact SUV. The limited edition model, the “600 Hybrid Crema Cappuccino,” will be available nationwide at authorized Fiat dealerships starting Thursday, Sept. 11.The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is 4,190,000 yen (including tax). The basic “600 Hybrid La Prima” is a compact SUV that combines elegant Italian design, instantly recognizable as Fiat, with class-leading fuel economy and a full range of driver assistance features.

Equipped with a next-generation hybrid system capable of all-electric operation at low speeds, it offers comfortable acceleration and a smooth ride, providing a comfortable driving experience. In addition, the vehicle has been improved in terms of ease of use, including a large luggage compartment and an electric tailgate with hands-free opening. Since its launch in May this year, the model has been enthusiastically received for its combination of design, driving performance and practicality.

The origins of the “600 Hybrid Crema Cappuccino” go back to the coffee culture enjoyed daily by Italians. In Italy, there is the wonderful custom of slowly savoring the crema over cappuccino before serving it. Italians, who are particularly picky about coffee, love that crema. Inspired by this tradition, the limited edition car’s “Crema Cappuccino” body color is an elegant and refined beige that perfectly matches the 600’s eye-catching design.

Although this metallic hue is usually available as an option, it is priced the same as the base model.

For more details, visit the product website URL: https://www.fiat-auto.co.jp/600hybrid/crema-cappuccino