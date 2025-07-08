Fiat launches limited edition “FIAT Doblò MAXI 5 Black Edition” for Japan

The highly anticipated “Doblò MAXI 5” “long body + 5 seats” is now available for the first time. Elegant front painted in the same color as the body. Price 200,000 yen lower than the normal price of the “Doblò MAXI”. Limited edition of 80 units.

“FIAT Doblò MAXI 5 Black Edition” for the Japanese market

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hitoshi Narita) will launch the limited-edition “FIAT Doblò MAXI 5 Black Edition” of the Fiat Doblò MPV at authorized Fiat dealers throughout Japan starting Monday, July 7, in a limited number of 80 units. The manufacturer’s recommended retail price is 3,960,000 yen (including tax).



Based on the “FIAT Doblò MAXI,” the Doblò MAXI 5 is a special model that has been upgraded from the standard model’s three rows of seats to two rows of five seats. It offers a large luggage compartment of up to 2,693 liters, achieving a cargo capacity far greater than that of the standard five-seat model (maximum 2,126 liters).



Since the launch of the new series last year, we have received numerous requests for a “long body + 5-seater” layout. The Doblò MAXI 5 is the first trim in the new series created to meet these needs, and it is the only one in this segment. It is also priced 200,000 yen lower than the standard Doblò MAXI model, making it an excellent value for money model.



The body color is the metallic “Cinema Black,” usually a paid option (60,500 yen) as standard. Also, as a special equipment, the plastic part of the front bumper is the same color as the body, and the gray skid plate acts as an accent, making the sophisticated front end stand out even more. In addition to its high cargo capacity and comfortable 5-passenger configuration, the thoughtful design in every detail makes it a special car that combines excellent practicality and design.

Original Accessory “Storage and Head Kit” The “Storage and Bed Kit” will be on sale from July 1 as an original accessory suitable for the Doblò MAXI 5. This noteworthy item features a storage function that makes effective use of luggage space and a bed function that allows you to sleep overnight in the car.

To celebrate the release of the “FIAT Doblò Maxi 5 Black Edition,” a presentation fair will be held at authorized Fiat dealerships across the country for three days, from Saturday, July 19 to Monday, July 21 (public holiday). For more details, see the product website.