Fiat launches an ironic campaign to introduce the new Pulse Hybrid

Created by Leo, the communication links technology and behavior by showing that, in an increasingly hybrid world, even your SUV needs to be

Fiat Pulse, first new campaign in Brazil

The new Fiat Pulse has just received its first national campaign. The video, starring Lázaro Ramos, marks the beginning of the model’s new phase and conveys, with lightness and good humor, the brand’s proposal for innovation in a changing world.

Created by Leo, the campaign is based on a common situation in contemporary life: hybrid work, and invites the audience to rethink their routine “squares.” The video combines humor, behavior, and technology, using the aesthetics of video calls to highlight the differences in the automaker’s new model.

The Fiat Pulse Hybrid Turbo 200 with 130 hp and new panoramic roof.

The story follows the protagonist, Lázaro Ramos, as he discovers the features of the Fiat Pulse Hybrid , with a 130-hp Turbo 200 Hybrid engine and a new panoramic roof, among other innovations, while remaining connected to his professional routine. The campaign offers a reflection on the hybrid lifestyle and how the Pulse fits into this new rhythm.

“Pulse Hybrid represents another step by Fiat toward a more technological mobility in line with cultural transformations. At the same time, the model speaks to this new era in which it is possible to work anywhere, be in different contexts, and cultivate a closer connection with nature. We wanted to communicate this newness in a light, intimate way with a touch of good humor in this campaign,” comments Alessandra Souza, Stellantis Vice President of Marketing & Brand Communications for South America.

With the slogan “Fiat Pulse. Your future is hybrid. Your SUV must be too,” the campaign presents the Pulse Hybrid as a car in step not only with the evolution of automotive technology, but also with changes in the way we work, travel and live.

“The idea of a hybrid world goes beyond the engine. It is about relationships, engagements, and the places where we work and live. Our creative starting point was just that: how do we communicate product innovation with humor, behavior, and cultural context? Pulse Hybrid is a technological car, but it is also an invitation to enjoy the journey to the fullest,” says Marco Mattos, Creative Director of Leo.

The commercial was produced by Paranoid and had Jamute as sound producer, reinforcing the focus on audiovisual language and soundtrack as a key part of the narrative.

The campaign debuts with a solid media plan, including ads on free-to-air TV, pay TV, streaming, digital platforms, OOH, and an always-on strategy. Lázaro Ramos stars in the communication, reinforcing Fiat’s emotional connection with consumers and translating, with charisma and versatility, the proposition of an SUV that speaks to current issues.

This release celebrates another chapter in the long partnership between Fiat and Leo, based on a deep understanding of the brand, the public, and the issues that drive contemporary culture. Click hereto watch the full film.