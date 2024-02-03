Fiat is the market leader in January 2024 in Italy

At the start of 2024, FIAT confirms its dominant position in the market. In January, according to Dataforce‘s data analysis, the Italian brand maintains leadership in both the car and light commercial vehicle sectors, recording over 20,500 registrations and an overall market share of 12.8 percent.

In January, the Panda Hybrid stands out as the best-selling car in Italy. This iconic city car, produced in the Pomigliano plant, offers all the benefits of hybrid propulsion, combining efficiency, compactness, and accessibility. The same technology also characterizes the 500 Hybrid, contributing to FIAT’s leadership in the A segment with a market share of 70 percent. Together, these two vehicles represent a benchmark at the European level for electrified urban mobility.

January also saw a positive closure for the Fiat 500e, confirming its status as the best-selling fully electric city car in Italy. The 500e, along with the new 600e, contributes to Fiat’s leadership in the “private” channel of fully electric cars, with a share of 16.1%. Designed and manufactured in Turin, the 500e is a symbol of Italian creativity and is gaining popularity among fans of Made in Italy worldwide. January’s results confirm the success achieved in 2023, placing it at the top spot in Europe in the A+B BEV segment with a market share of 14.7 percent, an increase from 2022.

Finally, excellent commercial results also for the 500X, another symbol of Italian manufacturing excellence, which registered over 2,000 registrations in the competitive B-SUV segment. FIAT’s secret to leadership lies in its ability to be relevant, sustainable, and accessible to all Italians, thanks to a range of best sellers that adapt to the tastes and needs of sustainable mobility.

Giuseppe Galassi, Managing Director of Fiat and Abarth in Italy, stated: “January’s results confirm leadership in Italy, highlighting the great potential of our range and the continuous increase in service quality. I thank the many Italians who have chosen our models, showing full appreciation for the new direction of the Brand. This journey was built together with them and will continue to be enriched with new products to face the challenges of tomorrow’s mobility with determination. A special thanks go to our dealer network, which always puts the needs of customers at the center of its work, supporting them in the transition towards more sustainable and accessible urban mobility. These are the distinctive traits of our work, the result of Italian creativity and our know-how forged over more than a century of history.”