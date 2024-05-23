Fiat: here are the 10 best-selling cars in Europe so far in 2024

Fiat continues to be one of the brands with the highest number of registrations among those that are part of the Stellantis group in Europe. According to data reported by Dataforce, the car manufacturer sold 130,208 units in the first 4 months of the year, compared to 135,381 units in the same period last year. The organization that certifies car sales in the Old Continent has indicated the 10 vehicles of the Italian brand that have collected the highest number of registrations so far in 2024.

Fiat Panda, 500, and Ducato are among the best-selling vehicles of the brand in Europe so far in 2024

In first place, we find the Fiat Panda, which in total this year has sold 52,318 units compared to 43,022 last year. Fiat’s city car, despite being on the market for many years, continues to grow. In April, its registrations were 11,942 against 8,736 in the same month last year. In second place among the best-selling cars from the Italian car manufacturer, we find the Fiat 500, which unlike the Panda, recorded a decrease. In 2024, up to now, 31,816 units have been sold compared to 40,545 last year. We remind you that the hybrid version of this model is now out of production, but it could return to the market in a few years with a new look.

In third place, among the best-selling Fiat cars in Europe in the first 4 months of the year, we find the Fiat Ducato with 13,808 units, growing compared to last year when sales in the same period were 11,417. In fourth place, we find the 500e with 12,186 units against 17,319 last year. In fifth place is the 500X crossover, which recorded 12,107 units against 14,539 in the first 4 months of 2023. In sixth place is the Fiat Tipo, which has now reached the end of its career and is in sharp decline compared to last year: only 3,809 registrations against 7,812 in 2023.

In seventh place is the Fiat 600e, which was not yet on sale in 2023 and which this year has totaled 3,429 registrations. In eighth and ninth positions, we find the Fiat Scudo and Doblò.