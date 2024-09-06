Fiat has sold almost 100.000 cars in two months in Brazil

Fiat maintained its leadership position in the Brazilian market in August 2024, registering 49,433 new vehicle registrations. Despite a slight decrease compared to July, when sales reached 50,469, the overall performance for the two-month period was remarkable. The Italian brand nearly reached 100,000 units sold, with a precise figure of 99,902 vehicles registered in the two months.

Fiat records sales in Brazil approaching 100,000 units in two months

The recently concluded two-month period represents the best result for Fiat since December 2014 – January 2015, when the brand recorded 67,002 and 49,673 registrations respectively, for a total of 116,675 units. According to Fenabrave data, the Italian manufacturer consolidated its leadership in the Brazilian automotive market in August 2024, capturing a 22.1% market share. Particularly noteworthy was the performance of the Strada pickup, which broke its historical sales record. Other models in the Fiat range, part of the Stellantis group, also showed very positive results.

Volkswagen secured the second place in the Brazilian market for July and August, following Fiat with 36,900 units sold and a 16.5% market share. The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer recorded the most significant growth among the top ten brands, with a 28% increase compared to August 2023. In the top 10, Nissan demonstrated the second-best performance in terms of volume growth, ranking ninth with 7,600 registrations, marking a 20% increase.

Brazil continues to prove itself as a key market for Fiat globally, as demonstrated by these excellent results. The South American country remains one of the strategic pillars for the Stellantis automotive company. This success reinforces the group’s plans to increase investments not only in Brazil but throughout Latin America in the coming years, confirming the importance of the region in Fiat and Stellantis’ global growth strategy.