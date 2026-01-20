Fiat Grande Panda Abarth: this is what the sporty version could look like

Abarth announced just a few weeks ago that it will set aside electric powertrains and return to traditional engines. The decision followed the disappointing performance of its electric models, which failed to attract the expected level of interest. As a result, speculation has resumed around future models that could carry the Scorpion badge, including the Fiat Grande Panda. In recent months, several renderings have appeared online imagining what a sporty version of the new Fiat model might look like, but the latest interpretation stands out as one of the most convincing so far. Designer Kleber Silva created it, shaping a possible Grande Panda wearing the Abarth badge while waiting to see whether the project will become reality or remain a design exercise.

Much will depend on the choices made at the top of Stellantis. The new CEO, Antonio Filosa, must decide which direction to give the Abarth brand. Two main options remain on the table: keep Abarth as a standalone brand with dedicated models, or turn it into a performance trim applied to Fiat’s main lineup. In the second scenario, the arrival of a Grande Panda Abarth would become far more likely, since each model could gain a sportier variant.

Abarth could return to its roots with a sporty Grande Panda

While waiting for official confirmation, the render offers an interesting preview of what the final result could look like. Silva’s interpretation appears well balanced and believable, showing a Grande Panda with a far more aggressive character than the standard version. The lines look sharper, the proportions more muscular, and the overall design immediately conveys the idea of a compact crossover aimed at drivers seeking a more dynamic feel. The concept seems to draw inspiration from the electric Grande Panda, even though an all-electric Abarth version currently appears unlikely.

From a design standpoint, the render immediately stands out thanks to the bright red livery typical of Abarth, combined with numerous black accents that enhance visual contrast. The front end looks more sculpted, featuring a closed grille, slim LED headlights, and a sportier bumper design. Air intakes and aerodynamic elements further reinforce the car’s aggressive and modern appearance.

Along the sides, widened wheel arches, black cladding, and large alloy wheels add to the muscular stance. At the rear, vertical taillights, a darkened rear window, and a sport-inspired bumper complete the look. The interior, visible in one of the images, follows the same philosophy, with a tech-focused layout, red accents, and a dedicated Abarth steering wheel.

Overall, this interpretation of the Fiat Grande Panda Abarth successfully conveys the idea of a spirited urban compact aimed at younger drivers looking for character and personality. Now the key question remains whether this digital concept will turn into a production model. The answer should arrive in the coming months, when Stellantis unveils its new industrial plan and clarifies the future of the Abarth brand.