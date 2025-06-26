Fiat Fastback, Strada and Pulse: more than 30,000 units recalled for failure

Fastback, Pulse and Strada models, produced between June 2024 and May 2025, are the focus of this operation. Stellantis has initiated a major recall campaign in Brazil affecting more than 36,000 Fiat vehicles. The main cause of the recall is a potential defect in the intake manifold, which could clog

The measure is necessary to address a potential defect that could lead to evaporation of exhaust fumes, resulting in environmental hazards and possible non-compliance with Brazilian emissions regulations.

The recall campaign will kick off on June 30. Owners of affected vehicles will be able to go to Fiat dealerships, where a free service will be offered to check and, if necessary, replace the intake manifold body. The work will take about four hours and will be done by appointment.

Specifically, the recall involves:

Fiat Strada: 7,165 units (non-sequential chassis numbers SYF87953 to T9903683).

Fiat Pulse: 8,650 vehicles (chassis numbers between SYS53526 and TYS98304).

Fiat Fastback: The largest volume, with 20,282 units (chassis numbers SYB81871 to SYP44124).

Stellantis, innovative vehicle safety protocol

In a move that marks a step change in recall management, Stellantis has introduced an innovative protocol to ensure vehicle safety and minimize inconvenience to its customers. Contrary to established practices, authorized repair shops can now start repairs on affected models even before the official recall date. This initiative applies whenever an affected vehicle transits the workshop for any other type of work. The goal is clear: to anticipate the time it takes to get the vehicle to safety and to offer a more streamlined, owner-focused service.

Stellantis’ new directive also extends its coverage to vehicles not yet delivered. Whether factory-new or used models still in dealer warehouses, all will have to undergo the mandatory repair work before being entrusted to the end customer. This measure underscores the group’s commitment to ensuring that every vehicle placed on the market meets the highest safety standards.

For owners of affected vehicles, the booking procedure has been simplified. An appointment can be made at any authorized Fiat dealer in the territory. Alternatively, to obtain additional details or clarification, telephone customer service is available.