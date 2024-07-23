Fiat Fastback: paint job under indictment in Brazil, problems for owners

Several reports arrive on social media and on the Reclame Aqui website for Fiat Fastback in Brazil. There are some complaints then about such paint problems, which appear to be affecting several regions of the country.

Fiat Fastback: paint job under indictment in Brazil, but success does not waver

Lately there have been a number of reports on social media and on the Reclame Aqui website, in which paint problems on Fiat Fastbacks have been complained about regarding the Brazil market. Owners of the cars are complaining as the paint seems to be literally peeling off or even of the presence of air bubbles shortly after the purchase of the vehicle. The issue apparently is fairly widespread and affecting different regions of Brazil.

The most iconic reported instances included some of the following. Raphael Paiva, owner of an Abarth Fastback, pointed out to the manufacturer that the problem had been present since the car was picked up from the dealership last June, which is very recently. Another case was that of Ralf Araújo, owner of a 2024 Fiat Fastback Audace, began to notice the defect as early as three months after purchase. Ultimately, also we find the experience of André Coelho de Sousa, owner of a white 2023 Fiat Fastback Impetus, who reported detached paint on the joint between the rear bumper and the side.

Stellantis: coating issues handled under warranty, but quality is a priority

Stellantis, the group controlling Fiat, issued a statement saying that specific cases that have presented paint problems are fully handled by Fiat dealerships in full compliance with the contractual warranty. The group is also keen to point out that the use of modern techniques and equipment during the painting process and their continuous improvement is being put in place to try to increasingly ensure the highest quality for customers.

Notwithstanding the recent issues that have surfaced, the Fiat Fastback has still managed to make a very successful showing in Brazil, with 17,075 units sold through June 2024 and a total of 40,402 units in 2023. Although the paint quality of some Fiat Fastback examples in Brazil seems to have encountered several issues, Stellantis has made a timely effort to resolve individual cases by referring using the warranty in favor of the customers who had the actual problem. Of course, it remains to be monitored as the situation develops to see if these are entirely isolated cases or a problem that may be more widespread.