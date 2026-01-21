Fiat Fastback: new spy photos of the prototype emerge

The Fiat Fastback has been spotted once again during a road testing session, this time in Spain. The images, published by Motor.es and captured by photographer Gsp.Spy, show the model for the first time during 2026 testing and offer a clearer look at its development.

After the initial sightings in recent months, the model returns to the spotlight with a more defined appearance. The bodywork now appears less heavily camouflaged, allowing a better view of the final proportions. In particular, the rear structure that previously concealed the car’s true shape has disappeared, revealing a sleeker profile that better reflects the fastback concept. The result is a more dynamic silhouette, clearly positioned as a more refined and upmarket alternative within the Panda family.

New Fiat Fastback takes shape in latest spy shots

Another interesting detail concerns the front end. The headlights, now almost fully visible, feature a larger rectangular shape compared to those of the standard Grande Panda. The pixel-style lighting seen on recent models disappears, while the central grille adopts a simpler design with a slimmer opening and a cleaner overall look. The lower air intakes remain recognizable, confirming the functional layout seen on earlier prototypes. Overall, the front end conveys a more mature and balanced appearance, aimed at offering a less utilitarian and more style-focused image.

Looking at the side profile, the roofline slopes more decisively toward the rear, creating a more streamlined tail. At the back, several interesting details emerge, including the light signature of the taillights, which, despite being partially covered, suggest a more sophisticated design than before. In this case, the camouflage not only hides details but also creates visual distractions to mask the final shapes.

As for the interior, no images have surfaced yet. The cabin remains fully covered, but expectations point toward a more refined environment, improved materials, and an updated infotainment system, likely with a larger screen than the current Panda. This would align with the Fastback’s more premium positioning within the lineup.

The official debut is expected in 2026, likely alongside the arrival of the Grizzly. If current indications prove accurate, the Fastback could become one of the key pillars of Fiat’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the compact segment.