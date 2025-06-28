Fiat Fastback improves design, comfort and technology in 2026 lineup

The Fastback maintains the versatility of its range, which includes several engines with Turbo 200, Turbo 200 Hybrid and Turbo 270, which also equip the new Fastback Abarth with specific calibration for maximum performance and sportiness. The design, one of the Fastback’s strengths, has been improved. With a new front end, the model gains an exclusive, redesigned grille with straighter, more precise lines, as well as vertical elements that make the car even more imposing, while also receiving a new gloss black finish on the front air intakes.

“The Fastback revolutionized this segment and, with its disruptive design, set a trend for new coupe SUVs in Brazil. With the changes, the model will continue to offer a unique design, space and comfort, lots of technology and a versatile range of engines, including hybrid versions that provide access to a wider range of consumers, making it a sales success and making Fiat a leader in this category,” comments Federico Battaglia, Fiat brand vice president for South America.

Available on the Impetus T200 Hybrid and T270 Limited Edition versions, the Sunroof package adds a panoramic sunroof, LED fog lamps and lighting on the sun visor, enhancing the design and refinement of the model. With this option, on the Impetus version the lower moldings are available in the same body color.

To provide more comfort and convenience, the package also adds electrically adjustable driver’s seats to the Limited version. To enhance safety, customers can also add blind spot monitoring, a technology that not only emits an audible and visual warning in the rearview mirror, but also prevents rear-end collisions by identifying obstacles while reversing, to both versions, as well as Connect////Me, the brand’s connected vehicle services platform that provides functionality and enhances the driving experience.

The Impetus T200 Hybrid

Impetus T200 Hybrid version features blacked-out exterior trim and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The Limited Edition T270 features chrome exterior trim and diamond wheels. The new rear bumper, optional on the Impetus, is standard on the Limited Edition.

Changes to the Audace T200 Hybrid version include a new fabric front door panel and 17-inch diamond wheels, matching the chrome exterior finish of this version. As an option, the model offers Fiat Connect////Me. In the base Turbo 200 trim, the Smart Drive package differentiates the version with gloss black finish on the rearview mirrors, body-color exterior door handles, induction charger, rearview camera, keyless access and remote start.

One of the strengths of the Fastback, the 600-liter trunk, the largest in its class, continues to be the differential and excellent ground clearance. The Fastback also offers a high level of safety and technology with the ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) package starting with the Audace version, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and headlight on/off, as well as an induction charger, fully digital instrument cluster and multimedia system with up to 10.1-inch screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity.

In the 2026 line, Fastback colors are: Vulcano Black, Banchisa White, Bari Silver, Strato Gray, Silverstone Grey and Amalfi Blue (exclusive to hybrid versions).

Abarth Fastback: new design and performance

With a huge fan base around the world, Abarth wins the hearts of Brazilian consumers with every launch in the country, revolutionizing the market with SUVs that offer tailor-made tweaks for provocative driving and exclusive equipment, the real secret of success among a host of enthusiasts.

For model year 2026, the Abarth Fastback features a new design, making it more modern, impressive, comfortable and exclusive. With a redesigned front end, the new bumper features more pronounced and punchy lines. The gloss black and red upper front grille, with straight, vertical, accentuated lines, is also new and reinforces the model’s aggressive look with a new LED fog lamp.

The new logo with Abarth lettering in a dark shade now occupies the center of the grille, in line with the brand’s global standard, and also features the scorpion detail in the lower right corner. The lower grille has been redesigned, following the same straight lines as the new front end, combined with red-finished side air intakes. New exclusive 18” wheels with gloss black finish and hollow channel complete the exterior look.

For the new interior, the new panoramic sunroof with electric drop-down opening adds a touch of sophistication and exclusivity, combined with premium dark-tone trim and a new vinyl door panel. The new seats have been redesigned with an embroidered Abarth logo, scorpion design and red stitching. For optimum comfort, the seats feature an anatomical clamshell shape for a sporty ride, and include electric adjustment of the driver’s seat.

Equipped with the powerful T270 engine, the Fastback Abarth continues to have 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque, as well as an exclusive calibration that aims for maximum performance and performance, combined with a six-speed automatic transmission. This setup makes the Fastback the fastest SUV in Brazil among its direct competitors, capable of reaching 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 220 km/h (on ethanol).

This performance can be modulated with the driving modes Sport, which focuses on sportiness and comfort, Manual, for greater versatility and control, and Poison, exclusive to the brand, with its quick and snappy response and lots of fun, which guarantees a special throttle mapping with which it is possible to reach the same speed in 60 percent of the time compared to Sport mode.

The Abarth Fastback continues to offer high technology and safety, equipped with Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) that include: automatic headlight on, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and blind spot monitoring. The SUV also has four six-zone airbags for protection, front and side chest and head airbags for driver and passengers, as well as an electronic and automatic parking brake with Auto Hold function.

The renowned 10.1-inch multimedia center features Connect////Me, a connected services platform with more than 30 functions and extensive connectivity, as standard. Other technology, comfort and convenience features include: induction charger with ventilation, Abarth-specific 7-inch full digital cluster with information such as turbo pressure, G-force and power on the main display, digital automatic climate control, full LED headlights and taillights, headlights with automatic ignition, rain sensor with automatic windshield wiper activation, Keyless Entry’n Go and remote start.

The Abarth Fastback is available in Bianco Banchisa, Grigio Strato, Nero Vulcano and Rosso Montecarlo colors. The roof is black for all options.