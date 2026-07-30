Fiat drives Stellantis recovery while Ram impresses and Peugeot loses ground

Ram is playing a major role in Stellantis’ North American recovery, where the automaker has regained volume after the severe weakness it experienced in 2025. Stellantis recorded 2.958 million consolidated shipments worldwide during the first half of 2026, an increase of about 11% from the previous year. North America provided much of that momentum, with second-quarter shipments rising 38% to 445,000 vehicles.

Advertisement

Ram leads Stellantis recovery as North American shipments jump 38%

The return of the HEMI V8 to the Ram 1500 helped reconnect the brand with traditional truck buyers, while new versions and a broader powertrain lineup allowed Ram to recover lost ground. Unofficial first-quarter estimates put global Ram sales at approximately 152,500 vehicles, up 18%, with the United States and Mexico serving as the main growth engines.

The rebound continued during the second quarter. Ram’s U.S. sales increased approximately 11%, while Ram 1500 retail sales rose 9%. Other American brands also contributed, with Jeep Grand Wagoneer sales jumping 43%, Dodge Durango gaining 9% and Chrysler Pacifica increasing 7%. Those results helped Stellantis raise U.S. sales by 6% even as the overall market declined 0.3%. North American market share reached 7.4%, up 40 basis points.

Advertisement

Mexico delivered an even stronger contribution, with Stellantis sales increasing 17% and producing the company’s best second quarter ever in the country. Estimates also place Mexico ahead of Canada as Ram’s second-largest market, while Stellantis sales in Canada declined 1% during the quarter. Ram’s momentum has continued throughout the first half, with Mexican sales rising 43% in the commercial-vehicle business.

The North American improvement forms part of a broader recovery in which Fiat still plays an important role. Unofficial first-quarter estimates place combined Fiat and Abarth global sales at approximately 324,000 vehicles, up 16%, supported by the Grande Panda in Italy and Fiat’s continued strength in Brazil. Fiat’s European registrations rose 25% during the quarter, with the Grande Panda recording more than 21,000 sales.

The regional rebound also supported Stellantis’ financial results. Second-quarter net revenue increased 13% to €43.5 billion, with North American revenue rising 32%. Stellantis returned to profit with net income of €293 million, while adjusted operating income reached €773 million and industrial free cash flow improved to a positive €1 billion.

Advertisement

Europe remains the company’s biggest weakness. The region recorded a negative 0.6% adjusted operating margin, showing why the revival of Ram, Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler matters so much to CEO Antonio Filosa. Fiat continues to support global volume, but the American brands now contribute more directly to revenue and profitability. Restoring North American strength has become essential for offsetting a European business that still struggles to generate acceptable margins.