Fiat dominates German market: leading the small car segment

Fiat 500 continues to impress. It keeps up its triumph in Germany at a fast pace, with a first place in the small car segment in the first six months of 2024 and a 24.5 percent market share. An outstanding achievement that establishes it as the undisputed sought-after compact car favorite among German motorists.

Fiat is known all over the world. It is a global brand of Stellantis, i.e., one of the world’s leading automakers. Fiat for most people stands for affordability, reliability, Italian design and completely innovative solutions in the field of mobility. It always comes up with a full range of cars, from city cars to flagships, Fiat is able to meet the needs of every customer, offering optimal driving experiences every time.

Now the brand also confirms itself as the undisputed leader in the German small car market, taking first place without any difficulty in the small car segment in the first six months of 2024. In fact, the legendary Fiat 500 recorded an outstanding sales figure, with its market share reaching 24.5 percent, confirming it as a much-loved car among the German public. This triumph was also achieved thanks to a strategic positioning put in place on two different fronts. On the one hand, the 500 emerged as the absolute leader among compact cars, with a 24.5 percent share, taking into account all propulsion types. On the other hand, however, the electric version of the 500 has managed to take the top spot in the small battery electric segment, with an incredible 36 percent of the brand’s customers choosing it to use as their zero-emission car.

The 500’s success in Germany was further reinforced by the data that were recorded in June 2024. For last month its market share rose to 60.5 percent in the BEV segment, thus making the car the undisputed queen of compact electric cars.

Andreas Mayer, head of the Fiat brand in Germany was very pleased with the result so far. In fact, he confirmed that the Fiat 500 once again proves to be the favorite choice of Germans, a public that particularly appreciates its design that is hard to mistake for other cars, its advanced technology, and its easy and fun driving. Mayer also especially wanted to thank customers for their trust. The 500, as we know, represents Italian excellence in the world, and this achievement is absolute confirmation of that. Andreas Mayer also confirmed that the team will continue to work to offer innovative and high-quality products that best meet everyone’s needs.

Fiat therefore, confirms itself as a brand that finds great success in the German country as well, further evidence of how much the brand’s cars inspire great confidence in people all over the world.