Fiat considers an Abarth Topolino to win over younger buyers

Fiat is considering an Abarth version of the Topolino to bring the electric microcar closer to a younger audience. The car falls into the L6 light quadricycle category, so teenagers can drive it from the age of 14 in most countries, while the United Kingdom still requires a full driving licence. On paper, these characteristics should make it an ideal product for teenagers, yet the average buyer age sits around 45, far from the target audience Fiat wants to reach.

Fiat eyes Abarth Topolino as it tries to win over teenagers

Fiat has already made a first attempt at repositioning the model with the Topolino Sport, a version available in Italy that introduces dedicated exterior colors, racing stripes, a black interior, and a removable Bluetooth speaker called Monsterlino. This package aims to give the microcar a less sober image and move it closer to younger tastes, although the real turning point could involve the Abarth name. CEO Olivier François described this possibility as “a dream,” adding that “we are working on it and it could happen. It would be a total success.”

Gaetano Thorel, head of Fiat Europe, confirmed the brand’s direction to Autocar. “We want to create an Abarth feeling for the Topolino, because we are still trying to increase sales among young people,” he explained, before acknowledging a difficulty that he himself described as surprising. “It is incredible that the Topolino is the most successful quadricycle in Italy and, if we are honest, we have still not managed to win the hearts of 16- and 17-year-olds. I want to win their hearts, and that is why we now have the Topolino Sport. An Abarth Topolino could be another solution.”

According to Thorel, part of the problem comes from the direct comparison with traditional combustion-powered microcars, which many teenagers see as more engaging. “Rome is the city of microcars, but parents buy the little Ligier for 14-year-olds. It is a matter of status: the Ligier looks sportier with its 50 cc engine, the noise and everything else, while the Topolino is gentler.”

However, L6 quadricycle regulations impose strict limits on both power and maximum speed, making any real performance increase over the standard version practically impossible. A possible Abarth Topolino would therefore need to focus entirely on customization, style, and visual character to create the appeal that the electric microcar currently struggles to generate among very young drivers. The Topolino Sport represents the first step in this direction, while the scorpion badge could provide the decisive image boost needed to change how people perceive the model.