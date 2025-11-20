Fiat confirms its leadership in the Brazilian market for the fifth consecutive year

Fiat continues to dominate the Brazilian market and celebrates yet another milestone that confirms its strength in the country. From January to October, the brand recorded more than 435,000 registrations, reaching a 21.1% market share and securing, for the fifth year in a row, the title of Brazil’s best-selling car manufacturer. It’s a triumph that fits into a long-standing tradition: over the past 25 years, Fiat has claimed this crown 19 times.

In detail, the first ten months of 2025 saw sales reach 435,293 units, around 13,000 more than in the same period last year, and with an impressive lead of over 85,000 vehicles ahead of the second-placed brand. Fiat’s presence among the nation’s most popular models is equally significant: three of its vehicles sit in Brazil’s top 10, with the Strada firmly in first place (115,346 units), the Argo in third (83,994 units), and the Mobi in eighth (59,393 units).

October alone confirmed the brand’s strong momentum, with 50,651 registrations and a lead of 8,600 units over its closest competitor. That same month, the Strada achieved its best performance of 2025, reaching 14,040 units sold and a 5.6% market share.

For Federico Battaglia, Vice President of Fiat and Abarth for South America, these figures represent far more than a commercial victory: “Fiat once again proves itself as the absolute market leader. This result stems from customer trust and from the strength of models like Strada, Mobi and Fastback, which combine robustness, modern design, accessible technology and efficiency. Every new milestone reinforces our commitment to creating innovative and versatile solutions tailored to the needs of the Brazilian people.”