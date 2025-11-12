Fiat brings innovation and new models to the São Paulo auto show

Fiat returns to the São Paulo International Motor Show with a stand full of innovations and interactive installations designed to celebrate the brand’s deep connection with the Brazilian public. As the market leader for the fifth consecutive year, Fiat presents itself as the country’s most established automaker, reinforcing its image as a brand that’s close to people, innovation, and local culture.

“As a historic leader in innovation in Brazil, we couldn’t miss an event that represents Brazilians’ passion for cars,” said Federico Battaglia, Vice President of Fiat for South America. “Today, more than one in five new cars sold in the country carries our badge. This closeness with the public allows us to listen to consumers and imagine the future of mobility together.”

Fiat brings innovation and emotion to the São Paulo Auto Show

Among the main highlights is the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima, the most powerful model in the brand’s history, boasting 280 hp and 345 Nm of torque. Developed by Stellantis Motorsport and tested in Formula E laboratories, the high-performance electric version accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.85 seconds. It features an aggressive design inspired by the classic Abarth 850 TC and video game aesthetics, emphasized by the exclusive Hypnotic Purple finish.

Next to it, visitors can admire the new Abarth Fastback 2026, a sporty SUV coupé with sharp lines and a dynamic stance. The model stands out with a redesigned grille, a more sculpted bumper, and an interior featuring Scorpion claw–inspired sports seats, red stitching, and embroidered logos. Guests can even hear the engine sound through special headphones installed beside the vehicle.

Fiat also celebrates its creative and pop culture side. Fans of Stranger Things will enjoy an immersive experience dedicated to the Pulse Abarth Special Edition Stranger Things, a limited run of 511 units, a tribute to the character Eleven’s number, available at dealerships across Brazil.

The pickup segment, where Fiat continues to dominate, also takes center stage. The stand features the Strada, the country’s best-selling vehicle, alongside the Toro and Titano, with a live demonstration of their impressive payload capabilities.

Completing the experience are themed areas for Fiatwear and Abarthwear, an interactive lounge with AI-based installations, and a large LED countdown panel marking the 50th anniversary of Fiat Brazil, set for next year.

Finally, Fiat promises a special surprise: the unveiling of an all-new concept car, previewing the brand’s future design direction. The São Paulo Motor Show runs from November 22 to 30 at the Anhembi district, where Fiat will occupy a 500 m² exhibition space, reaffirming its role as a true protagonist of South America’s automotive industry.