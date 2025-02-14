Fiat Brazil, Lotus Best-Selling Car Award for 30th tim

Once again the Fiat Fiorino has confirmed itself as a top benchmark in the van segment, winning the prestigious Lótus Sales Champion Award 2024 for the 30th time. The award, given by Frota&Cia magazine, recognizes the best-selling cargo vehicles in Brazil each year, and for 2024 the Fiorino took the top spot in the “Cargo Van” category.

Highlighting the features of Fiat Fiorino

A utility vehicle that has been a success in Brazil since its launch, the Fiat Fiorino, produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim, Minas Gerais, ended 2024 leading the total van market with more than 20 thousand units sold and a share of about 28 percent, leading even among small vans with a segment share of more than 77 percent.

Very competitive 2025 range for Fiorino

In the 2025 range, the Fiat Fiorino has become even more competitive thanks to the introduction of a new 1.3 Flex engine, which delivers up to 107 hp of power and 134 Nm of torque when fueled by ethanol, gaining 31 hp and 11.67 percent more torque. With the new engine, in addition to being more powerful, the Fiorino has also become more fuel-efficient, reaching 8.7 km/l in the urban cycle and 9.6 km/l on the highway, with improved efficiency of 14.56 percent.

In addition to the new engine, the Fiat Fiorino will also receive electric steering, an outside temperature sensor, and a tire pressure monitoring sensor in the 2025 range. The model also comes standard with air conditioning, power windows and locks, six-function on-board computer, tachometer, digital trip odometer, height-adjustable steering wheel and driver’s seat, traction and stability control (ESC), hill start assist (Hill Holder), alarm, and fog lamps.

Lótus Award

An industry benchmark for more than 30 years, the Lótus Award is sponsored by Frota & Cia magazine. Based on the number of sales of each model, the award recognizes the brands and models of trucks, buses and utility vehicles that were the most preferred by Brazilian carriers in the previous year.