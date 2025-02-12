Fiat Argo restyling prototype spotted in Brazil

Fiat appears to be preparing a redesign for its Argo ahead of 2026. The first images, published by Placa Verde and taken in Minas Gerais, showed the world a car with a front end that may remain unchanged, but with the introduction of new LED headlights, in line with the brand’s latest models such as the Pulse, Fastback and Strada.

Brazil, first images of a new Argo

According to reports coming out of Brazil with images published by Placa Verde, it appears that Fiat is preparing updates for the Fiat Argo, with the upcoming 2026 lineup possibly including the adoption of new LED headlights. The recent photo taken in Minas Gerais shows that the front design could remain virtually unchanged, maintaining the sedan’s current aesthetic.

This update would signal a styling alignment with other Fiat models such as Pulse, Fastback and Strada, which already use this modern lighting technology. Since what has been found is only one photo, it is not possible to say for sure whether the model will feature other cosmetic or mechanical changes. It is worth mentioning that both the Fiat Argo and Fiat Cronos sedans have recently been updated to meet Proconve L8 requirements, but this cosmetic update could also include the 1.0 turbocharged engine.

Changes to the latest generation of the model

These updates should almost certainly be the last changes to the current generation Argo before the arrival of its successor, which is expected to be based on the next generation Fiat Grande Panda. In fact, this new model has already been spotted in Brazil, where it is already being tested. Fiat had already explored the idea of equipping the Argo with LED headlights in 2018, when it presented the concept of the sporty Fiat Argo Sting version during the Auto Show.

This model was distinguished from previous versions by its vibrant yellow color, inspired by historic Fiat sports cars such as the Uno R, and other styling elements such as black 17-inch wheels, modified bumpers, a new rear spoiler, and a roof and exterior mirrors that were also black. The Fiat logo was toned down with a blacked-out treatment. Under the hood, the Argo Sting was equipped with a 139-hp 1.8 E.torQ engine, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, capable of delivering 19.3 kgfm of torque. Despite its attractive design and sporty proposition, this model never reached mass production, remaining a concept car idea.