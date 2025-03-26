Fiat Argo provides more sophistication, comfort and safety in 2026 lineup

New features for the new range of Fiat Argo, one of the best-selling cars in Brazil

To strengthen its position among the best-selling vehicles in the country, the model is now equipped with Full-LED headlights and wireless rear-view mirrors. In addition to Brazil, Argo is sold in 10 other Latin American countries

With a strong name that refers to Greek mythology, the Fiat Argo has been a success in the market since its launch. The model, developed to meet the needs of different types of customers, has established itself as one of the best-selling cars in the country, with more than 550,000 units sold since 2017. Now, in model 2026, Brazilians’ favorite hatchback sedan has become even more sophisticated, expanding its comfort and safety features.

The new Full-LED headlights and LED fog lamps

New features include new Full-LED headlights for more refinement and even safer night driving, along with new fog lamps that are now LED. Both are available in the Trekking and Drive 1.3 AT versions. In other versions, the model now features an LED design line on the headlights. Another exterior detail introduced in Drive versions are the exterior mirrors, now with a gloss black finish.

New blacked-out interior and comfort features

Turning to the vehicle’s interior, all versions have gained in refinement and comfort, with the introduction of new blacked-out interiors, already offered in the Trekking version. In addition, enhancing the Argo’s comfort features, versions equipped with a multimedia center now have wireless cell phone mirroring, which enables connection to Android Auto and Apple Carplay, without the need for cables, making the driving experience even more seamless and differentiated in the model.

Fiat Argo, the benchmark in its segment in Brazil

“Since its launch, Argo has been a benchmark in its segment and one of the best-selling cars in Brazil. We are constantly improving our products, and now the model has a modern and attractive design, consolidating itself as an excellent option in its segment to meet the needs of a wide range of consumers, offering a good balance between performance, comfort, technology and cost-benefit,” stresses Frederico Battaglia, Fiat and Abarth brand vice president for South America.

Fiat Argo sold in 10 Latin American countries

Developed at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim, MG, the Argo is also sold in 10 other Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

Prices new Fiat Argo range

Prices for the new Fiat Argo range start at 90,990.00 reais for the basic Argo 1.0 model. The Argo Drive 1.0 model has a starting price of 92,990.00 reais, while the Argo Drive 1.3 AT starts at 102,990.00 reais. The top model, the Argo Trekking 1.3 AT, has a base price of 106,990.00 reais. For more information and details, such as the equipment list for each version, visit Stellantis Media.