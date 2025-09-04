Fiat announces update to 600e range with new Icon trim level

Fiat has announced a new Icon trim level for the Fiat 600e with orders open from 1st September 2025.Fiat 600e Icon will be offered alongside the entry level 600e (RED) and the top of the range 600e La Prima trim levels, all with fully electric 115 kW (154 HP) powertrain.. Key specification includes 17” diamond-cut alloy wheels, Black and Ivory bi-colour fabric seats, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera with 180⁰ view and satellite navigation. On-the-road price for the 600e Icon is £31,535. Reintroduced FIAT E-Grant offers £1500 saving on the OTR price of all fully electric FIAT models including the new Fiat 600e Icon.

Fiat 600e range changed

Fiat has announced changes to its 600e range with the launch of Icon as an additional trim level for the fully electric version of its award-winning compact SUV. Fiat 600e Icon will be available alongside the entry level 600e (RED) and the top-of-the-range 600e La Prima.

The Icon version, which was recently introduced on Fiat 600 Hybrid also, is designed to enhance customer choice with a rich specification that includes 17” diamond-cut alloy wheels, Black and Ivory bi-colour fabric seats, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera with 180⁰ view and satellite navigation. Convenience is added by wireless smartphone charging and keyless entry and start.

The fully electric powertrain of 600e has an output of 115 kW (154 HP) and 260Nm of torque, delivering acceleration from 0-62 mph in 9.0 seconds. Three driving modes – eco, normal and sport – can be selected to match an individual’s preferred driving style. Lithium-ion battery capacity of 54 kWh gives Fiat 600e a range of more than 250 miles in the WLTP combined cycle and up to 375 miles in the urban cycle, making it the ideal vehicle for both city daily use and weekend getaways.

The on-the-road price for the Fiat 600e Icon is £31,535, just £1500 more than the entry level 600e (RED). The top of the range La Prima is priced at £33,035.

All three versions of 600e qualify for the FIAT E-Grant, recently reintroduced to offer a £1500 saving on the on-the-road price of all FIAT and Abarth fully electric models and conceived to ease the switch to electric for retail customers.