Fiat 600e named “Car of the Year” by Carwow

The new Fiat 600e has been named “Car of the Year” in the city car category by the Carwow website. At the “Carwow Car of the Year Awards 2024”, a panel of experts, including vehicle testers and YouTube moderator Daniel Hohmeyer, selected the best vehicles in ten competition categories. Carwow stated, “We have chosen the cars that we believe are the most advanced and offer something new, innovative, and useful to buyers who invest their hard-earned money.”

Among city cars, the new Fiat 600e received the highest score from the judges, not only for its compact size and efficiency but also for its driving pleasure. Daniel Hohmeyer summarized, “The new electric 600 is the ideal urban vehicle, thanks to its compact dimensions and low consumption due to electric propulsion. Fiat’s small cars have always been synonymous with fresh and inviting design, and the Fiat 600 Electric is no exception.”

The new Fiat 600e is the perfect vehicle for the urban environment, thanks to its compact dimensions. The fully electric compact SUV allows you to enjoy the Italian lifestyle to the fullest without neglecting the environment. The electric motor produces 115 kW (equivalent to 156 HP). The new Fiat vehicle has a range of over 400 kilometers (WLTP combined cycle) and over 600 kilometers when driving only in the city. In properly equipped charging stations, the battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in less than half an hour with a rapid 100 kW charger.

The new Fiat 600e revolutionizes the segment with its iconic design and innovative technology. Available model versions include the Fiat (600e) RED, with which FIAT supports the (RED) charity association, and the well-equipped Fiat 600 Electric La Prima. Carwow is a very famous website used by those looking to purchase new vehicles. Interested buyers can customize their desired vehicle online and receive offers from nearby dealerships through Carwow.