Fiat already testing the Pulse hybrid in Brazil, expected be ready by end of year

Spotted in Brazil is the first prototype of the hybrid Pulse. Indeed, the compact SUV, much loved in South America, is preparing to adopt a more sustainable, high-performance technology. The MHEV, or micro-hybrid, system will be paired with the best-equipped versions, Audace and Impetus. According to rumors, even the Fastback, the coupe version of the Pulse, will soon be available with hybrid powertrains. This means fewer emissions and lower fuel consumption, without sacrificing driving pleasure.

MHEV technology on Fiat Pulse and Fastback

The Stellantis automotive group continues its move toward electric mobility with the recent introduction of MIld Hybrid (MHEV) technology on its popular and well-known SUVs, namely the Fiat Pulse and Fastback models. Recently there have been several sightings in Brazil of these prototypes with hybrid versions, which have already been used several times for road tests. This is a novelty that had already generated great anticipation for some time among those who are fans of the Fiat brand, which with this novelty advances significantly toward zero-emission and even performance mobility.

The MHEV, or micro-hybrid system, which was recently adopted by Stellantis for Fiat Pulse and Fastback, is based on a 12V lithium-ion battery that works closely with the internal combustion engine. This collaboration within the equipment, provides electric-type assistance during acceleration, regenerating energy during braking. This kind of solution, is perfectly suitable both for improving engine response and smoothness of driving, and for rather significantly reducing fuel consumption and consequent pollutant emissions.

The benefits of the hybrid on Fiat Pulse and Fastback

This innovative system also has many advantages for the driver. As already mentioned, thanks to the MHEV technology, Fiat Pulse and Fastback will certainly be much more energy efficient, which will allow those behind the wheel to travel greater distances on a full tank of fuel, saving significantly in the long run. Nowadays, there are many consumers who are emission-conscious, so reducing the pollution generated by this system is an additional positive aspect. This is because the implemented system can drastically reduce CO2 emissions, making the car very respectful of the environment in which it is used. To top it off, the driver will also find more comfort in driving, thanks to the CVT transmission, perfectly matched with the MHEV system, which ensures smooth and smooth gear changes.

As for the aesthetic side of the new Fiat versions, they will probably be distinguished from the gasoline versions mainly by the presence of specific identification badges. In addition, they might also feature some details in the design dedicated to the new system.

Scheduled to debut by the end of the year 2024

Hybrid versions of these Fiat Pulse and Fastback are scheduled to debut at the end of this year, so they will be available in a few months. The first cars to be placed on the market will be equipped with a 1.0 T200 engine, which will be assembled right alongside the new 12V MHEV system. for the future, however, the Fiat manufacturer also plans the arrival of a hybrid version with more power, with a 1.3 T270 engine, which will be assembled in the company of a 48V MHEV system. The new Pulse and Fastback cars from Fiat, are presented on the market as an absolutely ideal representation for those looking for a compact and versatile SUV that is particularly environmentally conscious and does not lose the driving pleasure that characterizes the brand. The new technology also confirms the Fiat brand’s commitment to implementing in a concrete way toward sensitive issues such as the environment.