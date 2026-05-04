Fiat 600e and Abarth 600e become more affordable in the UK thanks to a generous bonus

Fiat 600e and Abarth 600e have officially joined the UK government’s Electric Car Grant program, which offers a £1,500 contribution toward the purchase of electric vehicles that meet specific environmental and sustainability requirements. The inclusion of the two models strengthens both brands’ electric presence in the British market at a time when the entry price of battery-powered mobility remains one of the most important factors in purchase decisions.

Fiat 600e and Abarth 600e get £1,500 UK electric car grant

For the Fiat 600e, the government grant adds to the price repositioning introduced at the beginning of 2026, bringing the starting price in the UK to £25,495. According to the brand, the overall advantage compared with December 2025 prices reaches £4,785, a significant reduction for an electric compact crossover that aims to combine dimensions suited to everyday use, a practical cabin and lower running costs than an equivalent combustion model. The 600e targets customers who look at electric cars with interest but may have hesitated so far because of prices perceived as too high for the segment.

The Abarth 600e also benefits from the same incentive, with its UK starting price falling to £32,495, including the grant and the price updates applied at the start of the year. The Scorpion version interprets electrification through a performance-focused approach, using the immediate torque of the electric motor and a setup aimed at driving enjoyment, together with a more aggressive look than the Fiat variant. Its positioning targets a different audience, interested in a compact electric car with a sporty character that still remains suitable for daily use.

Access to the Electric Car Grant represents an important step for both models in the UK market, where the energy transition continues to depend heavily on affordability. At a time when fuel costs and regulatory pressure on emissions increasingly influence drivers’ choices, offering two electric models at reduced prices and with complementary use profiles could help Fiat and Abarth expand their customer base in the battery-electric segment, covering needs that range from economic rationality to the search for a more distinctive driving experience.