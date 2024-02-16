Fiat 500e: reservations start in Canada

The Fiat 500e marks an exciting new chapter in the electric city car sector, introducing significant innovation to the Canadian market. Stellantis’ brand has announced the opening of online reservations for the new Electric 500 in the (RED) version, which stands out for its commitment to sustainability and design.

With a starting price of $42,190 (€39,315), it positions itself as the Model Year 2024 electric vehicle with the lowest list price in Canada. The 500e features a 42 kWh battery, promising a maximum range of 240 km on a single charge. Moreover, the recharge time is 4 hours and 15 minutes using a 15 HP (11 kW) charger, making it a practical option for everyday city use.

Fiat 500e: reservation phase begins in Canada

The electric motor’s performance and technical specifications align with EV segment expectations, offering an optimal urban driving experience. The focus on sustainable design and advanced technological equipment reflects Fiat’s commitment to combining style, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

Initially, the Fiat 500e will be available at dealerships in British Columbia and Quebec, with plans to expand into other Canadian markets. Notably, the zero-emission city car is positioned to take advantage of government incentives for EVs, with up to $5,000 (€4,659) in federal incentives and up to $7,000 (€6,523) in provincial incentives.

The Italian automaker, through its commitment to electric mobility, showcases its vision for a more sustainable future. The model, assembled at the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori, Italy, will be available in dealerships in Quebec and British Columbia by this spring.

In any case, the Fiat 500e represents a significant step for the brand in the full electric market, combining performance, style, and sustainability in an attractive and accessible package. With its introduction in Canada and the United States before, the 500e promises to become a popular choice for electric city car enthusiasts.