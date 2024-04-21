Fiat 500 Spider and Coupé: a dream that never came true

It has been 12 years since independent designer David Obendorfer created what is still one of the most beautiful Fiat 500 concepts. The designer imagined it in spider and coupé versions, making the small Italian city car even more beautiful than it already was. “I chose to develop a completely new chassis with different proportions compared to the 500, using the platform of Fiat/Alfa models in the B segment,” said David Obendorfer.

Fiat 500 Spider and Coupé: what they could have been

In the project, the designer explained that he was inspired by some historic two-seaters from the Italian automaker, such as the 850 Spider, as well as the 124 Sport Spider and the more recent Fiat Barchetta from 1994. “The roadster (or spider) represents a category whose roots run deep in the history of the automobile. The most successful ones are still seen today as beautiful vehicles,” said Obendorfer. The designer imagined the 500 as a small two-seater coupé, also in a spider version, a pocket-sized convertible that could easily rival the Mazda MX-5, the legendary Japanese sports car.

Too bad that Fiat, after the return of the 500 in 2007, never thought of making a spider based on the same city car, instead producing the 124 Spider. A real regret, especially considering the drawings made by the skilled Obendorfer that still appear to have very modern lines despite being 12 years old.

Will Fiat ever produce a car like this based on the 500? Difficult if not impossible, considering that today the Stellantis top management is trying to figure out whether to relaunch a new hybrid 500 based on the BEV, therefore more “muscular” than the current version and equipped with all the most advanced technological and safety systems. Moreover, the Fiat 500 is now also available as a boat, so why wouldn’t these versions be possible?