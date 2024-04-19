Fiat 500 is now also a boat, available in limited edition

The Fiat 500 is now available in a boat version. The limited edition, unique in its kind, features all the distinctive features of the iconic city car of the Italian car manufacturer, however they are replicated with materials suitable for navigation. Designed by the Italian entrepreneur Antonio Pietro Maria Galasso, in collaboration with Fiat, the 4.7-meter long boat combines car design, advanced technology and functionality to create a unique boating experience.

The Fiat 500 is now available as a boat in Amalfi Coast and Miami

From the real leather seats to the stainless steel accents, the interiors showcase the iconic automotive design of the Fiat 500, while the marine-type components and materials on the exterior guarantee durability and resistance to the elements. The roof has been removed and the rear bench has been replaced with two reclining sunbeds, ideal for sunbathing. The 500 also features rounded headlights, rearview mirrors and wheel arches, maintaining the iconic silhouette of the city car. Optionally, the boat can be equipped with marine speakers and media player, shower or updated dashboard.

With the option of up to 115 horsepower, the boat offers impressive performance, reaching top speeds of 39 km/h. The Fiat 500 inspired boat can carry up to five passengers and is also equipped with a ladder making it ideal for day trips.

The “Car 500 Off-Shore” is available in two variants: the Puglia edition, with turquoise exterior paint, and the Miami edition, with peach orange exterior paint. Only 500 units have been built and a limited number are also available for purchase.

For those who cannot afford a six-figure expense, it is also possible to rent the “Car 500 Off-Shore” on the shores of the Amalfi Coast and Miami. “At first they thought I was crazy. But now, with 60 units sold, our Fiat 500 Car Off-Shore Dayboat speaks for itself,” says the CEO of Car Off-Shore.

“I owned a Fiat 500 Cabrio, constantly drawing inspiration from it. Now, while I’m thinking of buying a new one, the iconic 500 is always with me, an integral part of my daily life that I can’t do without. Fiat is not just a brand, it’s a legacy, inspiring innovation at every stage of the process,” he adds.

“The Fiat 500 is a world-renowned design, but I must admit I never thought I’d see that iconic silhouette floating on the Amalfi Coast. It’s official, it’s stunning both on land and at sea,” says Damien Dally, managing director of Fiat UK.