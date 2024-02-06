Fiat 500 Collezione 1957: the new special edition debuts in only 1957 units

The new limited edition Fiat 500 Collezione 1957 pays homage to Fiat’s historic legacy, blending sophistication and innovation in the city car segment. Launched to commemorate the 1957 La Prima anniversary, this special series celebrates the iconic model that revolutionized urban mobility and Italian automotive production.

The aesthetics of the new 500 Collezione 1957 feature a distinctive and refined design. The two-tone combination – Gelato White and Dew Green – along with the Beige soft top, creates an elegant appearance that stands out in the urban landscape. Elements such as the new silver beauty line and 16” diamond-cut white alloy wheels add a touch of class, paying tribute to the model’s historical roots.

Fiat 500 Collezione 1957: a new edition dedicated to the 1957 La Prima anniversary

The interior stands out for its luxury and refinement. Ivory seats with Frau leather inserts, the “ONE OF 1957” embroidered logo, and the wooden dashboard highlight this special version’s uniqueness. A numbered plaque on the central tunnel confirms the exclusivity of each specimen.

From a technological standpoint, the Fiat 500 Collezione 1957 certainly does not disappoint. Equipped with chrome details, LED DRL headlights, and a 7-inch TFT digital display, the special vehicle also incorporates advanced connectivity solutions, including the Mopar Connect system, ensuring safety and convenience.

The heart of this model is a 1-liter 70 HP mild hybrid engine for the European market, while a version with a 1.2-liter 69 HP engine paired with the MTA automated transmission is available for Japan. This hybrid powertrain balances performance and efficiency, aligning with contemporary automotive design’s sustainability orientation.

The 500 Collezione 1957 fits into a successful context for the Italian brand in the city car segment, with the Fiat 500 (alongside the Panda) dominating the European market. With over 3.2 million units sold since 2007 and a consolidated presence in various international markets, the iconic model continues to be a pillar for Fiat, demonstrating the brand’s ability to evolve and adapt to urban mobility needs.