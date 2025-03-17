Ferrari’s new 296 VS and electric models spotted near Maranello | Video

Near the Ferrari facilities, the brand’s supercars flow back and forth at a continuous pace. This is why the location is frequented by many enthusiasts looking for a close encounter with the latest models and those yet to be unveiled. A video published recently by Varryx on YouTube provides a good representation of these continuous flows of four-wheeled jewels that leave viewers breathless.

Ferrari 296 VS and “Elettrica”: road testing continues

The footage allows to take stock of the situation in front of the corporate structures of the planet’s most famous brand. In its frames, many works of the Prancing Horse flow by, including a couple of prototypes used for the development and fine-tuning of upcoming Ferrari models. These are the Ferrari 296 VS and the electric vehicle expected to debut in October.

The greatest interest from enthusiasts naturally goes to the first of the two, which will find its place in the Italian manufacturer’s lineup as the “aggressive” variant of the mid-rear-engined berlinetta that serves as the entry point to the range. VS is the acronym for “Versione Speciale” (Special Version), but as mentioned, there is no news on the official designation chosen by management to identify this model. The video also offers some images of the test mule of the Ferrari F244 EV, the brand’s first electric car.

Along with the two previously mentioned cars, the video captures many other works from the brand, with several Daytona SP3s, SF90 XX Stradales, 12Cilindri, 296 GTBs, GTSs, Roma Spiders, and Purosangues, some with truly very interesting specifications.

We recall that Ferrari will unveil 6 cars in 2025: the most exciting will be inspired by the F40. We are talking about a new model in the Icona Series, which should pay special tribute to the legendary Italian GT, at the top of every enthusiast’s dreams. At the moment, it is identified as the SP4. This will be the most adrenaline-pumping and engaging Prancing Horse supercar of the group, which includes the SF90 M (successor to the SF90 Stradale), the new generation Roma, and the Ferrari Purosangue H (with a 6-cylinder biturbo hybrid engine, instead of the traditional V12).

Then there will be the two cars captured in the video: the Ferrari Electric and the 296 VS. The latter aims to establish itself as the performance flagship of the 296 series. Compared to the GTB and GTS, it will push the performance and emotional bar much higher, thanks to its lighter weight, superior power, and an engineering treatment with an even more racing-oriented matrix, including on the aerodynamic front. The debut could take shape during the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans.